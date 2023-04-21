Federal Reserve Watch: Returning To Plan

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.48K Followers

Summary

  • It appears as if the banking disruptions started in early March 2023 have reached an end and the Fed can return to its previous fight against inflation.
  • The Federal Reserve has begun reducing the "liquidity" it provided the banking system to stop the "bank runs" and subsequent bank failures.
  • The Fed has also continued to reduce the size of its securities portfolio so that quantitative tightening continues.
  • The concern that exists is about whether or not the Federal Reserve is actually removing the amount of securities its needs to remove in order to seriously tighten up on the banking system.
  • We are still in a world of radical uncertainty where there remain a lot of "unknown, unknowns" that are going to have to be dealt with.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

It looks like the Federal Reserve is returning back to plan... the plan to reduce inflation.

The Federal Reserve continued to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

In the week ending April 18, the securities the Federal Reserve

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.48K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.