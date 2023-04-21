Gold Above $2K Again: What's Next?

Apr. 21, 2023 4:40 AM ETXAUUSD:CUR, DBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, XAGUSD:CUR
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • In the first half of Thursday’s session, gold climbed higher as the bulls looked to recapture and form a base around $2000, a level which, like March last year, has again proved to be a tough nut to crack.
  • It remains to be seen whether it can kick on from here or continue to chop and churn as traders assess conflicting macro signals.
  • The recent weakness in gold prices had been driven mainly by profit-taking and a short-covering rally in the US dollar and weakness in government bond prices, causing yields to rise.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

By Fawad Razaqzada

Precious metals have been under pressure since Friday, until finding some support on Wednesday.

In the first half of Thursday’s session, gold climbed higher as the bulls looked to recapture and form a base around $2000, a level

Gold daily price chart

TradingView.com

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.35K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.