FeverTree: Quality Business But Not Today

Apr. 21, 2023 6:12 AM ETFevertree Drinks PLC (FQVTF)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
810 Followers

Summary

  • FeverTree Drinks PLC is a British company that specializes in the development and supply of premium mixer drinks.
  • FeverTree has grown revenue at a rate of 36%, as it expands overseas and benefits from industry tailwinds.
  • The company has suffered from margins tightening as its production costs spiral. Profitability today is not attractive but there is a route to returning to prior levels.
  • Beverage businesses are highly attractive and show that FeverTree can consistently achieve its historical margins.
  • FeverTree's valuation upside is not enough given the risks around margins. Long term, it is highly attractive and likely a takeover target.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances

Rob Kim

Company description

FeverTree Drinks PLC (OTCPK:FQVTF) is a British company that specializes in the development and supply of premium mixer drinks such as Indian tonic water, ginger beer, and cola distillers. The company operates globally and sells its products to

Chart
Data by YCharts

FeverTree financials

FeverTree Financials (TIkr Terminal)

FeverTree mixer

Spirit premiumization (FeverTree)

FeverTree Cocktail

Cocktail (FeverTree)

FeverTree US

US Growth (FeverTree)

FeverTree Europe

EU (FeverTree)

FeverTree Drinks

FeverTree Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

FeverTree margins

Potential margin improvements (Author's calculations)

Beverage

Peer comparison Beverage (TIkr Terminal)

Beverage valuation

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
810 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.