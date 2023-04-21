Sirirak/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The solar industry is one of the most hyped industries at the moment and many people are wondering how they could take part in this trend. The two biggest companies, once something of a duopoly, are SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH). Enphase is currently the bigger player in the US, as I wrote about in this article, and SolarEdge seems to have the upper hand in the EU. And in my view, the growth rates and overall business in the EU over the next few years will decide which of the two is the better investment.

So I would argue that buying both companies would be the best idea as it is hard to know with certainty which of the two will win the battle in the EU as there are arguments on both sides.

Analysis

Looking at the FY22 results, SolarEdge's results were fantastic from a growth perspective. Growth of 58% yoy overall and 89% in the EU in such a challenging environment of rising interest rates and inflation is impressive. But the conditions for SolarEdge are excellent, as there are many positive factors.

If we follow the money, it is clear that there are many financial incentives that benefit the SolarEdge business. On the one hand, there are political stimuli to switch to greener energy, and on the other hand, there are incentives for salespeople who earn high commissions for selling solar energy products in the EU.

And these two conditions will be important for future growth rates, as they have helped to drive market growth. And as the European market will be the main driver of growth, it is important to understand that the market is tougher than the US market, as there are many different countries with very different political views and monetary capabilities.

Because Enphase has a larger presence in the US market, they are more exposed to NEM 3.0. But in their Q4 earnings call Enphase said that they were quite positive about it as they think it will make batteries more financially attractive. SolarEdge was a little more cautious in their Q4 call where they talked about the uncertainty in the case of NEM 3.0.

Currently, SolarEdge has 64% of its business outside the US, while Enphase has only 29%. However, because of this difference, Enphase has a higher growth rate and forecast in the EU for 23 and could overtake SolarEdge's EU business in a few years.

Looking to the future, some people argue that Enphase's IQ8 is better than SolarEdge's products and that Enphase will take over the market. But there are also people who argue that SolarEdge's batteries will be their competitive advantage in the EU, because batteries have a much better ROI in the EU than in the US and are therefore more in demand. And it is also much cheaper to install solar in Europe.

And as for the competition you don't have in the US market, you also have Chinese competitors in the EU like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Huawei. So the market will be highly competitive. It will be interesting to see whether the competition will be on price, which could affect margins, or whether the competitive advantage of a better product will be the decisive factor.

Author

Looking at the reverse DCF to see what growth rate is priced into the share price, we can see that the shares are priced in with an EPS growth rate of 35% over the next five years and a growth rate of 30% over the next five years.

These are certainly challenging figures, but the market and the opportunities are there. So if you look at the reverse DCF instead of traditional metrics like EV / EBIT, the share price is relatively fair given the opportunities.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Most people prefer EV/EBIT multiples in the ~13 range as an entry point, but given the very high double-digit growth rates, there is a case for justifying these high multiples. As I said in the reverse DCF section, the growth rates priced in are achievable.

But you can also see that the market currently sees Enphase as the higher quality company because it has the higher multiple. And historically, it has mostly traded at a premium.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

One of the things where you can see that Enphase is a little bit better is in gross margins. 41% versus 27% is a big difference, especially as Enphase has improved its margins while growing strongly.

But SolarEdge is looking at that margin pressure and they are aware of it and they are trying to improve in that regard because they say that the component shortage and the high shipping costs to Europe were two factors that put pressure on the margins, which are now better under control.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Net margins paint the same picture as gross margins and show an advantage for Enphase. In the long term, SolarEdge plans to have net operating margins in the 20-22% range due to improved logistics. But this could take some time.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

To see how well both companies allocate capital, I like to look at return on capital and return on equity, and in both categories Enphase is a clear winner. Right now, they are using their capital more efficiently, and many people argue that return on capital is the biggest driver of long-term results.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Both companies have very strong balance sheets, with plenty of cash and debt that they can easily repay. And in terms of leveraged FCF [TTM], SolarEdge has a slight advantage at 205.70 to 149.30. As a result, both companies have plenty of cash to fund their growth and could reward shareholders in the future by returning cash to them through buybacks or dividends.

Conclusion

Both companies operate in a highly interesting market with excellent prospects for the future. But right now, Enphase looks like the better opportunity because they have big margin advantages. But investments are about the future, and SolarEdge could potentially win the battle in Europe and move more towards profitability after the growth phase.

As both companies have their pros and cons, I would suggest an approach that many successful investors have used in other markets. Buy both companies, as they did with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) or Moody's (MCO) and S&P Global (SPGI). In this case, you will benefit from the overall growth of the market and you will have both companies in your portfolio if this plays out in a duopoly situation in the long term.