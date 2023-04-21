American Tower: A Solid Company, But Seeing Some Headwinds

Apr. 21, 2023 6:21 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • American Tower has a nice, predictable business model that provides investors with nice visibility.
  • The company should continue to grow as the use of mobile data continues to rise.
  • However, the company is seeing some headwinds in the form of higher interest rates, elevated international churn, and customer collection issues.

5G mobile cell phone repeater tower on the hill of a park in the mid west city of Lexington, KY during dramatic sunrise.

Ivelin Denev

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has been an investment darling riding some nice secular trends for a long time, but the stock's valuation is too rich for my blood given the recent headwinds it has been facing.

Company Profile

AMT

AMT Towers

Company Presentation

AMT Maintenance CapEx

Company Presentation

Mobile Data Usage

Company Presentation

AMT Valuation Vs Peers

AMT Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

AMT Historical Valuation

AMT Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

