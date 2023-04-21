Renault: A Solid Start

Apr. 21, 2023 6:39 AM ETRenault SA (RNLSY)RNSDF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • The company delivered a plus 30% in revenue. However, the stock price is down by more than 7% on Tesla's net income results.
  • After four consecutive years of decline, Renault car deliveries are up 14% to 535,000 vehicles.
  • Positive price, product mix development, guidance confirmed, and so our valuation.

Close-up of a Renault dealership

Neme Jimenez

Today, Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) released its Q1 data and the company had a solid start in 2023 first-three months, exceeding Wall Street consensus expectations. Despite that, Renault's stock price is down by more than 7%. As a reminder, here at

EV/hybrid sales evolution

Renault EV/hybrid sales evolution (Renault Q1 results presentation)

Renault top markets

Renault top markets (Renault Q1 results presentation)

Renault's top-line sales evolution

Renault's top-line sales evolution (Renault Q1 results presentation)

Renault 2023 outlook

Renault 2023 outlook

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.78K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.