Onex 2023 Annual Update: Lukewarm Year

Apr. 21, 2023 6:44 AM ETOnex Corporation (ONEX:CA), ONEXF
Mokapu Capital profile picture
Mokapu Capital
105 Followers

Summary

  • Onex's performance for 2022 was lukewarm, with FEAUM growth at only 3%, and a challenging fundraising environment reported for new funds ONCAP V and OP VI.
  • The whole PE industry has been impacted by macroeconomic factors, such as inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears.
  • Onex's current stock price is trading at a considerable discount to book value, and the company possesses lots of cash to engage in stock buybacks or pursue acquisitions.

People helping mature woman on city street. Suffering from heat stroke

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

2023 Update

I wrote an article on Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) last year and entered a position in the company. I review my positions once a year and now it's time to see how Onex is

Fundraising Environment for PE

Source: Bain

2026 Outlook Onex

Source: Onex 2021 Presentation

Fund Size by vintage Onex

Source: 2022 Onex Presentation

This article was written by

Mokapu Capital profile picture
Mokapu Capital
105 Followers
An individual Investor looking to build a diversified retirement portfolio and share ideas about the stock market. I like to pick stocks based on a macro view then dig down into individual companies based on good management, growth prospects, and reasonable valuation. I have a slight inclination towards small cap and emerging market stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONEX:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.