Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a surprisingly solid performer amidst this rising interest rate environment. The company has focused on higher quality net leased properties and maintained a conservative balance sheet, two factors which undoubtedly have contributed to the stock's outperformance relative to net lease peers. While the Cineworld bankruptcy remains a potential overhang, the company retains access to capital to fund its ambitious external acquisition plans. The rising interest rate environment has negatively impacted the expected synergies from its acquisition of Vereit, but the stock still represents a valid source of safety for those looking for a dependable high yield stock.

O Stock Price

O is trading at 2016 levels as the stock underwent sizable multiple compression over the years.

Data by YCharts

I last covered O in December where I noted that there were some concerning signs despite my overall bullishness for the stock. The stock is down 4% since then and the company continues to execute strongly in spite of a tough macro environment.

O Stock Key Metrics

O is widely known as one of the top net lease REITs. Triple net leases mean that the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurances, and maintenance capital expenditures. That enables O and other NNN REITs to generate admirably high profit margins. O differentiates itself from other NNN REITs through its focus on what it believes to be higher quality tenants and properties. We can see a snapshot of O's tenant roster and industry diversification below:

2022 Q4 Presentation

In its most recent quarter, O grew adjusted funds from operations by 6.4% to $1 per share. That closed out a 2022 year in which the company grew AFFO by 9.2% to $3.92 per share. Looking forward, O has guided for 2023 to see AFFO of just $4.03 per share, representing 2.8% growth. O had previously expected to drive stronger growth due to being able to refinance higher yielding debt assumed in its acquisition of Vereit, but the rising interest rate environment has dashed those hopes.

There is a saying that REITs can be negatively impacted in periods of rising interest rates. The logic behind that is based on REITs typically operating with significant leverage and being unable to offset rising interest expenses with increased rents. O does indeed operate with significant leverage, but it has one of the lowest leverage ratios among NNN REIT peers at 5.3x debt to EBITDA and its debt maturities are staggered, meaning that it will not have to refinance all of its debt at one time. I expect O to face considerably less negative impact from the rising interest rate environment than lower credit issuers.

2022 Q4 Presentation

In 2022, O generated strong 1.8% same store rental revenue growth, far ahead of its typical 1% clip. Investors should not expect this outperformance to continue indefinitely as the company benefited from easy post-pandemic comparables in the year.

2022 Q4 Presentation

O was able to generate strong leasing spreads in 2022 at 105.9%. Such leasing spreads are not typical for NNN REITs as they typically derive the bulk of their growth instead from external acquisitions and modest annual lease escalators. It is possible that O has been able to drive stronger re-leasing spreads due to the lower cap rates on its external acquisitions, but time will tell if re-leasing spreads revert back to the norm.

2022 Q4 Presentation

O acquired $9 billion in properties and disposed of $434.9 million in properties in 2022. O has traditionally had a low disposition percentage as compared to acquisitions and I view this to be an indication of stronger credit underwriting. O is guiding for just $5 billion in acquisitions this year, reflecting headwinds from the higher interest rate environment.

2022 Q4 Presentation

As one of the longest standing REITs, O is very large and this can make it difficult for the company to continue its growth profile. For reference, O has a roughly $40 billion market cap versus $5 billion for peer Spirit Realty (SRC). To this effort, O has had to be creative in expanding its acquisition targets, entering Europe several years ago and most recently entering the healthcare sector. In the fourth quarter, O acquired a $520 million dental portfolio in its entrance in what it calls "consumer centric medical real estate."

2022 Q4 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that they are still assessing the potential impact from the pending Cineworld bankruptcy. Cineworld makes up 1.4% of their total base rent. While O has received 100% of rent from October 2022 through February 2023, it has recorded reserves totaling 70% of the outstanding receivables from the tenant (representing deferred rent and expense recoveries during the pandemic). Management believes that their portfolio of Cineworld assets is "generally comprised of the stronger performance" but it is not clear if that will be enough to allow for a full recovery. Theater tenants represent 2.9% of overall rent, down from 6.1% in 2019. While acquisition cap rates have thus far not risen in tandem with rising interest rates, management noted that cap rates have started to expand and they are seeing opportunities in the "mid-6 to mid-7 range."

Is O Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At 15x forward FFO and a 5% dividend yield, O does not look that cheap. While O does trade at the higher end of its dividend yield over the past 10 years, interest rates overall had previously been much lower due to the stimulus following the Great Financial Crisis.

Seeking Alpha

With US Treasuries yielding around 5% for near term durations, one may wonder if O stock is overvalued here. While I find O buyable, I acknowledge that it is trading at the high end of its valuation range (adjusted for market conditions). But I also acknowledge the great number of arguments in favor of a rich multiple. The pandemic crash in 2020 is arguably one of the more apocalyptic scenarios for a real estate operator as many tenants had to shut down indefinitely. Yet O was still able to generate positive earnings growth during the year with minimal disruption to rent collection. Strong performance during difficult times warrant premium valuations.

2022 Q4 Presentation

O notes that periods of rising interest rates, while negatively impacting their refinancing rates, should also lead to expansion in cap rates.

2022 Q4 Presentation

That said, one must also acknowledge that the spread between acquisition cap rates and 10-year treasuries is at its lowest over the last 27 years.

2022 Q4 Presentation

It is possible that increasing competition in the NNN REIT sector may continue to cause compression in that yield spread.

In spite of that potential risk, I see O as perennially deserving of a premium valuation due to its strong balance sheet and long history of strong execution. While O's yield might not quite be able to compare favorably to short term treasuries, the stock might be better compared with the longer term treasuries which are yielding around 4% without any growth.

What are the key risks? Valuation is the most important risk here. O's valuation appears to be supported by the strong balance sheet and history of management execution. But it is possible that management will make missteps that will eventually lead to a deterioration in investor sentiment toward credit quality, leading to multiple compression. It is possible that management is "chasing yield" as the low acquisition cap rates fail to compensate for tail-end risk. There is not much room for multiple expansion here, at least in the absence of a fall in interest rates. While I continue to find O buyable, I note that the stock looks most-nearly fully valued in the current environment.