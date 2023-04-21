Realty Income: Fully Valued In This Interest Rate Environment

Apr. 21, 2023 6:50 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income is yielding around 5%, but short-term US treasuries are yielding a similar rate.
  • The company is seeing disappointment in projected synergies from its acquisition of Vereit due to the rising interest rate environment.
  • Realty Income has expanded into the consumer-centric medical real estate sector.
  • I discuss the valuation at current levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dental clinic

Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a surprisingly solid performer amidst this rising interest rate environment. The company has focused on higher quality net leased properties and maintained a conservative balance sheet, two factors which undoubtedly have contributed to

Chart
Data by YCharts

portfolio

2022 Q4 Presentation

balance sheet

2022 Q4 Presentation

same store rent

2022 Q4 Presentation

re-leasing spreads

2022 Q4 Presentation

acquisition volume

2022 Q4 Presentation

medical real estate

2022 Q4 Presentation

dividend yield

Seeking Alpha

pandemic performance

2022 Q4 Presentation

interest rate historic

2022 Q4 Presentation

yield spread

2022 Q4 Presentation

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.1K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.