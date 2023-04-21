lyash01

Investment thesis

In my opinion, Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) is a dominant producer of trucks, construction equipment, and industrial applications. They are successfully utilizing their substantial market share in various regions to maintain impressive profit margins while also shifting their focus towards developing electric-powered applications for diverse sectors. VLVY's primary objective, in my opinion, should be to ensure a seamless transition for its customers by consistently generating robust free cash flow and gradually investing in electrification trends. I believe VLVLY's performance in 1Q23 was strong, and as a result, I am optimistic about the company's performance in FY23. A 17% increase in truck order intake and an increase in truck market guidance for its two most important markets, Europe and North America, bolstered VLVY's already impressive pre-announced results. To me, this is a very promising sign for the rest of the year, as many of the customers who put off replacing their fleet because of covid are suddenly showing a surge in activity. Resuming a typical replacement cycle should result in rapid expansion in the near future. However, I continue to be concerned about a possible slowing of the cycle and low visibility for FY24. Until 2H23, when management starts providing FY24 guidance, I will maintain a neutral stance.

1Q23 results

Price increases and enhancements to the value chain in Europe were primary contributors to the robust earnings. Management emphasized that the orderbook is of high quality and that it will remain cautious in accepting new orders in order to control costs, maintain transparency, and shorten delivery times. However, it should be noted that the Chinese construction equipment market has not yet leveled off, so we can expect to see even more intense price competition in that region. Strong profitability in VCE was driven by geographical mix. In addition to China, management cited dwindling customer confidence in South America as a reason for a 10% reduction in 2023 construction equipment market guidance.

Outstanding performance in this macro

Considering the overall favorable state of affairs, I think this outstanding performance deserves even more praise. With strong results in Trucks and Construction Equipment [CE], VLVLY 1Q23 sales soared to SEK131.4 billion, an increase of 25%. Even though a positive FX tailwind is responsible for 8% of this growth, the overall impact on EBIT is not large. I'm going to play devil's advocate here and point out a potential downside that investors might overlook. What would happen to VLVLY if the FX tailwind it has been receiving were to reverse? The potential FX headwind and its potential effect on top-line numbers has me very concerned. In light of the current favorable performance, a reversal of the tailwind would result in 9% growth on a reported basis (25% minus 8% FX tailwind minus 8% headwind). The spot rate for SEK is currently at $10, which is very close to the 20-year high. VLVLY would face a 20% FX headwind if this reverted to the $8 range, although hedges would soften the blow. However, despite a weakening macro backdrop, Volvo still managed to generate a strong 17% sales growth when excluding the effects of foreign exchange, which is something to be positive about.

Trucks

Sales of Trucks were the main contributor to a robust 1Q23. With 61.5k shipments, sales reached SEK89.6 billion. There was a 29% increase in sales and an increase in adjusted operating income to SEK12.7 billion, or a margin of 14.2%. Price realization and higher volumes are the primary drivers of expansion. In particular, Truck orders increased by 32%, significantly outperforming its peer (Traton) which reported an order decline of 28% year-over-year. In my opinion, the trucking industry has a persistently underserved demand for the replacement of aging fleets. Management has raised forecasts for the truck market, expecting growth in both North America and Europe of 320 thousand units and 320 thousand units, respectively. Medium and heavy duty in China remain at 650k, while India's remain at 400k. Deferred demand, aging fleets, and high fleet mileage are all helping to prop up truck deliveries, which bodes well for the near future.

Construction equipment

The results from 1Q23 stand out as an area of strength. CE's revenue was SEK25.1 billion, and their adjusted EBIT was SEK4.6 billion (at an 18.3% margin). However, 1Q23 net order intake fell 35% due to a lack of orders coming in from China, largely as a result of demand being brought forward from the previous quarter, and from cautious customers and dealers in Europe. Europe's sluggishness worries me more than China's at the moment. The decline in orders from China appears to be more of a timing issue than a reflection of larger trends. That's why I think Central and Eastern Europe might be the first place to feel the full effect. Most markets' construction sectors remained robust, with China and Europe being notable exceptions.

Concerns regarding margin

For me, the question of whether or not profit margins have peaked remains an open one. Management is convinced it has not reached its peak, despite the possibility that prices are rising faster than inflation. For me, the biggest worries are the persistently high inflation, especially wage inflation and supplier compensation, the persistence of supply chain disruptions, and the inevitable continuation of spending on internal transformation. The underlying fixed cost could reduce EBIT margin for VLVLY if the company is unable to effectively manage gross margin. Also, spending on research and development increased to SEK6.5 billion from 1Q22's SEK4.6 billion. In addition, selling costs increased from SEK6.8 billion to SEK7.9 billion. Given the impending Euro 7 regulations, VLVLY is currently in a position where it must make investments in BEV, FCEV, and ICE technology. I'm curious how easily Volvo could cut R&D spending if the market turned.

Conclusion

VLVLY has reported strong 1Q23 results, with notable growth in truck sales and construction equipment. However, concerns remain about the potential for a slowing of the replacement cycle and low visibility for FY24. Furthermore, the persistently high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and continued spending on internal transformation are potential headwinds for the company's profitability. Overall, while the company has performed well in the favorable macro environment, it remains to be seen how it will navigate FY24. As such, I recommend a hold rating for now.

