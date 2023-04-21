Bridgestone Starts Seeing Destocking Trends Near Year's End

Summary

  • Bridgestone's weak Q4 demand for general tires in US and Europe signals that dealers aren't confident about continued pent-up demand for automotive mobility.
  • We think the yen could come back online and that will hurt Bridgestone's relative appeal to more Japan-focused stocks, as well as its absolute earnings power.
  • There is a strong long-term thesis around electrification that we think investors should keep in mind, especially considering the current Bridgestone PE.
  • However, with the price still at average levels within its typical range, we don't see it as an attractive proposition at this point in time.
Bridgestone

RiverNorthPhotography

Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY) is one of the leading tire brands in the world and a Japanese stalwart. In its latest results we see softening demand despite continued new vehicle sales, which signals that probably in addition to destocking trends, tire dealers

bridgestone FY 2022 operating profit

Operating Profit Waterfall (FY 2022 Pres)

bridgestone fy 2022 tyre market

Just the tire market (FY 2022 Pres)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

