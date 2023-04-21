AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

This post serves as an update to my coverage in January 2023.

Because Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has a compelling value proposition that boosts the worth of the entire value chain, I advocated for a long position in the company. With the launch of MemberConnect, PHR has entered the payer space, which should increase its addressable market by $1 billion and lengthen its growth runway. Indeed, I am maintaining my Buy rating after a prosperous 4Q23 and FY23 in which revenue and adj. EBITDA surpassed market expectations. Network Solutions' top-line performance soared past projections on the strength of increased patient volumes and the early launch of new programs in CY23. Although the rate of sequential growth in provider clients was slower than anticipated, this was more than made up for by higher-than-anticipated average revenue per provider client. I think PHR is being too conservative with its FY24 forecast, which means there's a good chance the company will beat its own projections and revise them upwards as the year progresses. The company appears to be on track to achieve its goals for FY25, which include reaching profitability and increasing annual revenue to $500 million.

4Q23 update

With revenue of $76.6 million more than expected, PHR reported a 4Q23 beat. The increase in new logos was robust, at 36%, and I anticipate that this will remain a key driver of high revenue growth, at 20%+, in FY24. The company's goal of reaching profitability and reaching $500 million in annualized revenue by FY25 has not changed despite recent investments in the provider space. Revenue targets for FY24 were set by management at $353–356 million, and EBITDA targets were set at a loss of $65–$60 million. As a whole, I am very satisfied with the results, and the guidance was positive.

New CFO

The appointment of Balaji Gandhi as PHR's new chief financial officer is the most noteworthy development. Gandhi has worked as an operating executive and investment research analyst for 25 years, and his expertise could help the company better communicate with its investors. During this time of change, Mr. Rasmussen will continue to work with the company as a strategic advisor. Gandhi plans to keep providing annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlooks, but will no longer provide quarterly forecasts. I believe is the appropriate approach in today's environment, where short-term visibility can be easily disrupted.

Growth drivers

PHR's net new logo additions slowed sequentially, from a record-setting 206 in 3Q23 to 158 in 4Q23. This resulted in an average of 3,140 clients for PHR at the end of 4Q23, an increase of 35.9% year over year. PHR experienced a 3.9% decline in average revenue per provider client, which amounted to $17,705. However, the company observed a positive trend in its subscription-only ARPU, which increased sequentially by 1.9% to $11,405. In the long run, I anticipate both provider client average revenue and healthcare services client average revenue to increase. Additional metrics, such as patient payment volumes, show robust growth, up 20 percent to $821 million thanks to the addition of both new and existing clients. The volume of transactions processed by payment facilitators was 81%, which was an increase of 200 basis points from the previous year. Consequently, the increased volume of 4Q patient visits and the earlier than expected launch of new programs contributed to the outperformance of network solutions.

Guidance reiterated

I think the profitability updates have given investors more faith in PHR's ability to achieve its FY25 goals, which is a positive development in terms of guidance. For FY24, PHR is expecting revenue between $353 and $356 million, which is strong initial guidance. From a % growth terms, this represents y/y growth of 26.2% at the midpoint. Despite what seems like a somewhat dismal outlook in light of PHR's >30% growth to date, I believe the top-line guidance is conservative and will allow management to maintain a beat and raise cadence throughout FY24. What's more crucial is that the company's adjusted EBITDA guidance of $-60 million to $-65 million was better than expected. That's a revenue midpoint adjusted EBITDA margin of -17% to -18%. For earnings growth, I anticipate leverage from fixed costs (S&M and G&A) and an increase in gross margin. The next leg of operating leverage will come when PHR hits the brake for R&D – which PHR is still current in R&D mode.

Management remains committed to the FY25 revenue target of $500 million and remains confident that the company will be profitable by the end of the fiscal year. Based on the company's better-than-expected performance so far, I think that the targets set for FY25 may be too low and could be exceeded. Importantly, management is confident that the company has sufficient cash on hand to achieve its 2025 targets, lowering the likelihood that a capital raise will be necessary in the near future.

Conclusion

PHR continues to show strong growth and promising prospects. Despite a slower sequential growth rate in provider clients, the company exceeded revenue and EBITDA expectations in 4Q23 and management is optimistic about reaching its FY24 and FY25 targets. I believe the guidance is conservative (given PHR performance so far) and this should allow for potential beat and raise scenarios throughout FY24. Overall, I maintain my Buy rating on PHR.