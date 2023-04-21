United Rentals: Strong Outlook, And First Quarterly Dividend

Summary

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 19% year over year and net income was up 33% for the same period.
  • For the first time, United Rentals announced a dividend, with a forward dividend yield of 1.5%.
  • In addition to a good dividend, the company is buying back its own shares, allowing the dividend per share to increase annually, this too offers additional potential for a share.
  • For 2023, United Rentals expects revenue growth of 26%, as well as a strong increase in their free cash flow.
  • With a forward 2025 non-GAAP P/E ratio of just 8, it currently offers an attractive entry point, provided the company delivers on its expected growth.

Introduction

While I am not normally a fan of rental companies, United Rentals (NYSE:URI) stands out positively for me. United Rentals is a leader in the rental of aerial work platforms, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, power and HVAC equipment, pumps, and generators. They have grown strongly

United Rentals Cash Flow Highlights - Annual Reports and analyst' own calculations

United Rentals Cash Flow Highlights (Annual Reports and analyst' own calculations)

Earnings estimates - URI ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Earnings estimates (URI ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

