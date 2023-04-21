Lisa-Blue

Introduction

While I am not normally a fan of rental companies, United Rentals (NYSE:URI) stands out positively for me. United Rentals is a leader in the rental of aerial work platforms, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, power and HVAC equipment, pumps, and generators. They have grown strongly over the past 4 years with revenue growth averaging 10% per year, and their net income has doubled over this period, and cash flows have been positive every year. This is a strong performance for a rental company. Rental companies are not normally my preference because they invest in machinery and equipment that become worthless each year. The non-rental machines just sit there rusting. Therefore, my preference is real estate because its value is rising at a fairly steady rate.

Even though the share price has risen sharply, United Rentals is still very attractive. More than 18 analysts are positive about its prospects, and the stock's valuation is also attractive.

Strong Earnings, Quarterly Dividend And Good Outlook

United Rentals will announce its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 on April 26. Many analysts have revised their estimates upward, expecting a sharp 27% year-on-year increase in revenue. Then quarterly revenue will reach $3.2 billion. Earnings per share are expected to rise even faster by 40% to $8 per share. This strong growth is due in part to their recent acquisition of Ahern Rentals, which is contributing heavily to revenue and earnings growth.

Fourth-quarter and full-year results were strong. United Rentals had a profitable fourth quarter and 2022, and the company has started paying a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share. In addition to the quarterly dividend, a repurchase program of $1 billion for 2023 was announced.

The company's financials were also excellent, with fourth-quarter revenue increasing to $3.3 billion (an increase of 18.7% YoY). Net income increased also strongly to $639 million (up 32.8% year over year) with a healthy net profit margin of 19.4%. Earnings per share for the quarter increased by 31.7%, to $9.74.

Furthermore, liquidity is solid with $2.9 billion and a net leverage ratio of 2x times, interest coverage coming in at 7.3x times.

Looking at the outlook, United Rentals is very positive. The company expects 2023 revenue of about $14 billion (up 26%) at the halfway point. This strong increase is due in part to the acquisition of Ahern Rentals. Free cash flow is estimated at $2.2 billion, up sharply from free cash flow of $743 million in 2022.

United Rentals is very optimistic, but investors should still watch out for a possible recession. Equipment rental in particular is sensitive to economic fluctuations because contracts are not renewed after expiration if demand for them declines during a recession. The Fed expects the regional banking crisis to lead to a recession by the end of 2023. Investors will need to monitor these developments closely.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

United Rentals announced at fourth-quarter earnings that it would pay $1.48 dividends per share for the first time. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Furthermore, United Rentals is buying back its own shares, this is a tax-efficient way and can provide a boost in the share price. Mainly, 2018 and 2022 were good years for shareholders, with $1.1 billion and $2.1 billion being returned to shareholders. Free cash flow covers an average of 77% of share repurchases over the past 4 years. So their shareholder return program is sustainable over the long term.

For this year, we see a share repurchase program of over $1 billion. This equates to a high buyback yield of 3.8%. This makes for an attractive stock valuation per share for the coming years. The dividend could grow when the company repurchases its shares.

Valuation In Favorable Territory

In valuing the stock, we see an attractive picture at the P/E ratio. The GAAP P/E ratio stands at 12.7 while the 3-year average was about 15.4, an undervaluation of about 20% currently.

The outlook looks good, and 18 analysts are positive on earnings estimates. On average, they expect high single-digit growth from 2024, after earnings are expected to rise 26% this year. The non-GAAP P/E ratio for 2025 comes out to 8, note that this is the non-GAAP PE ratio and cannot be compared to the YCharts chart above. All in all, we see attractive valuation in the near future, attractive valuation currently, and positive growth expectations.

Conclusion

United Rentals is growing strongly organically but also partly through acquisitions. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 19% year over year and net income was up 33% for the same period. For the first time, United Rentals announced a dividend, with a forward dividend yield of 1.5%. In addition to a good dividend, the company is buying back its own shares, allowing the dividend per share to increase annually, this too offers additional potential for a share price increase. Furthermore, the balance sheet looks neat with a net leverage ratio of 2x times and an interest coverage of 7.3x times. For 2023, United Rentals expects revenue growth of 26%, as well as a strong increase in their free cash flow. With a forward 2025 non-GAAP P/E ratio of just 8, it currently offers an attractive entry point, provided the company delivers on its expected growth. Thus, the stock is buy-worthy.