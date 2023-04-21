John Moore

Recommendation

I continue to recommend buying Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). CNM continued its strong performance, with adjusted EBITDA exceeding expectations. Enhanced gross margins were largely responsible for CNM's outperformance, as the company invested strategically in inventory in advance of announced price increases. Value accretive acquisitions and a more advantageous product mix also played a role. In 2022, I expect the benefits of inventory investment to be partially offset by ongoing initiatives like PL's product assortment expansion and system-wide pricing optimization. In my opinion, only a small percentage of COGS is comprised of pipes that are truly commodity based, while the remaining 25% to 35% is made up of municipal pipe products like PVC pipe and ductile iron pipe, which are used almost exclusively in municipal construction and whose prices are not as cyclical as copper or steel pipe. Therefore, even if we incorporate some deflation across a third of the portfolio, the remaining two-thirds are experiencing inflation due to the stickier nature of prices in these sectors. Beyond FY23, I anticipate CNM will enjoy greater benefits from volumes related to the Infrastructure bill, and I continue to anticipate organic growth in the mid-single digits.

Pricing

After two consecutive years of price increases (FY22 and FY21), I anticipate FY23 prices to be relatively stable. If we take a deeper look into sales drivers, about two-thirds of sales come from products with strict local requirements. These products' prices have a long history of being stable, and I anticipate that this will continue to be the case. On the other hand, municipal pipe products account for the bulk of the remaining sales. As there aren't many substitutes, many of these products are more likely to be reliable than those that can be used in a wider variety of settings. That said, cost could be an issue. Despite management seeing the price of municipal pipe products hold steady at higher levels over the past few quarters, I believe it is important to keep an eye on this trend.

Margins

Since its IPO, CNM has seen its gross margin rise from 22% in FY22 to 27% in FY23. Once the temporary benefit of 100-150bps in GMs from price/cost, rebates, and mix fades away, I expect margins to gradually return to a more normal level in the 25-26% range as guided. Still, I anticipate that private label product strategy and acquisition accretion will continue to improve margins over the longer term, which will help mitigate the aforementioned pressure. Private label products typically have higher than that of branded products, so their success is crucial to gross margin expansion. Moving down the P&L, the projected deleverage of SG&A by 50bps into falling sales volume led to an adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 12.2–12.6%. Most importantly, management has indicated that FY23 will serve as a base from which the company can once again achieve its goal of operating leverage of 1.3-1.5x sales growth.

M&A

The trend on CNM's balance sheet is encouraging; the current leverage of 1.4x is well below the 2-3x goal. With a strengthened balance sheet, I would not be surprised to see a dividend or share repurchase program being considered, and also the possibility for more M&A. Regarding M&A, the management emphasized that they had invested over $800 million in M&A activities since 2016. They pointed out that the businesses they acquired are now generating more than $1 billion in sales and over $200 million in adj EBITDA. This demonstrates management's skill at finding and closing M&A deals that add value. It's important to realize that CNM's total EBITDA margin is only 4%, so their 20% EBITDA margin is nearly twice as high.

Guidance

Management expects softer markets in FY23 due to a double-digit decline in resi, which will be partially offset by strength in muni and stable non-resi demand. I believe that the renewed interest in muni markets is here to stay after a long period of underinvestment. The IIJA will play a significant role in this as well, with management estimating a $16 billion product opportunity over the next 5-7 years. From this, management expects to earn more than its historical entitlement on share, as the scale of many projects will be large. When it comes to the non-resi sector, I feel confident in CNM because of its diversified exposure, which should provide stability, and also because it is driven by federal stimulus programs. As for management's concerns about project delays due to tighter financing conditions, they have not yet seen anything alarming despite the fact that bidding/backlogs provide visibility to stable demand in 2023. As for residential, although management anticipates activity to remain weak in FY23, it is important to note that management still perceives a fundamental undersupply of housing in relation to household formations.

Summary

Overall, I recommend buying CNM as they have continued their strong performance with enhanced gross margins and accretive acquisitions. While prices are expected to remain stable in FY23, there may be some cost pressures to keep an eye on. Margins are expected to gradually return to a more normal level, but private label products and acquisitions should help to improve them over the longer term. Despite expected softer markets in FY23, management is optimistic about opportunities in the muni and non-resi sectors, as well as the benefits from the Infrastructure bill.