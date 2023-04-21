Global Asset Allocation Viewpoints, Q2 2023: Navigating Increasingly Unstable Markets

Summary

  • While U.S. growth has remained strong, even accelerating in early 1Q, leading indicators continue to signal recession. Tighter lending standards, as a result of the recent banking crisis, only increase the risk of a hard landing.
  • Part of the inflation basket will soften rapidly in response to normalizing supply chains and energy prices, but other key segments still require considerable weakening in labor markets if there is any hope of approaching target.
  • Each additional interest rate hike increases the risk of further market turmoil. Central bank policy rates will likely peak soon, but rate cuts are unlikely unless there is a severe and dangerous spike in financial system stress.
  • While 2022 dynamics were driven by inflation and rates scares, 2023 is likely to be dominated by earnings and economic growth scares. Margin pressures will weigh on company profitability, leading equities lower.

Financial fuding trading analysing stock market for choosing timing investment strategy financial data and charts business background

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Key themes for 2Q 2023

  • Global economic growth has surprised to the upside, but U.S. recession risk is rising. Although U.S. growth has remained strong, even accelerating in early 1Q, leading indicators continue to signal recession. Tighter lending standards, as
Developed market and China Purchasing Managers’ Index, May 2008 to February 2023

U.S. recession probability in next 12 months per the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 1960 to present

Wage inflation and job openings, January 2002 to February 2023

Small business credit conditions and initial jobless claims, 1986 to present

Principal Asset Allocation GDP-weighted inflation, January 2007 to February 2023

Contribution to headline U.S. inflation, year over year, January 2015 to present

Future market priced fed funds rates path as of March 1 versus March 31

Future market priced ECB rates path as of March 1 versus March 31

Fed funds rate and crisis events, 1966 to present

Developing market and emerging market financial conditions - Principal Asset Allocation Financial Conditions Index, Z-score, January 2005 to present

Global equity returns and valuations, last 12 months' returns and percentage times cheaper, MSCI indices

S&P 500 today versus early 2000s analog

Historical Federal Reserve rate hike cycles

S&P 500 12-month forward consensus earnings estimates and annual headline consumer price inflation, 2015 to present

S&P 500 earnings per share model, 2006 to present

Sector EPS 3-month revisions - 2023, MSCI All Country World Index versus MSCI U.S. Index

Financials sector performance - S&P 500 financials sector, banks industry group, and regional banks sub-industry, price returns, rebased to 100 at January 2019

Principal Asset Allocation China Economic Surprise Index, Z-score, three month weighted moving average, January 2011 to present

China imports - Share of key import regions, calendar year 2022

MSCI Europe versus MSCI Europe Banks

Yield differential and U.S. dollar Index, 2004 to present

U.S. and global bond performance

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield minus S&P 500 estimated dividend yield, spread percentage, 2009 to present

10-year Treasury yield and the ISM Manufacturing Index, 1991 to present

Three-day change in U.S. 2-year Treasury yield, in basis points, 1985 to present

Investment grade versus high yield relative performance and loan officers' credit standards, 1991 to present

Historical high yield spreads, 2000 to present

The Conference Board leading economic indicators and U.S. corporate high yield spread, 1995 to present

Emerging market debt and investment grade spreads - Z-scores of option-adjusted-spread-to-worst versus government yields, 2022 to present

ICE BofA U.S. Investment Grade Institutional Capital Securities Index spread-to-worst versus government, in basis points, last ten years

Bloomberg Commodities Index and South Korean trade exports in U.S. dollars, 2002 to present

S&P 500 energy capital expenditure, adjusted for U.S. nominal GDP, 1992 to present

Listed infrastructure performance compared to global equity and bond markets

Hedge fund year-over-year relative performance against AC World versus VIX year-over-year change, January 2006 to present

U.S. bank responses regarding commercial real estate loans - Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices, 1991 to present

Asset allocation per investment preference

