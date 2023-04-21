Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) stock is down 66% in a 1-year period and has not rebounded even after the company successfully refinance its debt. We also believe the elimination of dividends scared away mutual fund investors. However, it cannot be ignored that Hanesbrands still has a strong cost leadership position in the industry. Its commitment to maintaining control over its production process and reducing inventory shows promising signs for the company's future.

However, we believe that the competition the company faces is a more important issue. The company, which is at a crossroads, must choose between continuing to be cost- or fashion-focused.

Given that the valuation multiples are not cheap enough, the upward potential appears to be constrained for both short-term trading and long-term investing. We rate the stock as Neutral.

Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc. operates in the global innerwear and global activewear apparel categories.

Company's portfolio (Company's filing)

During 2022, net sales from its Innerwear, Activewear, and International segment, represented approximately 39%, 25%, and 31% of total net sales.

Revenue breakdown (Company's filing)

Hanes is the company's largest brand in the portfolio.

The company launched the Hanes Originals line of innovative products with modern silhouettes aimed at younger consumers.

Champion is the company's second-largest brand and is known for authentic American style and athletic-wear innovation.

Maidenform is an American shapewear brand and has been trusted since 1922 for modern bras, panties, and shapewear.

Company Fundamental

The company manufactured more than 60% of its products in its own facilities. This gives the company flexibility to customize products or control the quality and costs.

By geography, the company generated 69% of its revenues in the U.S. and 31% in international markets.

In its U.S. segment, it generated 19%, 8%, 17%, and 25% of its revenues from (1)mass merchants, (2)mid-tier and department stores, (3)direct-to-consumer, and (4) others

In its international segment, it generated 56% from wholesale retailers and 44% from the direct-to-consumer channel.

The company's largest customer is Walmart Inc. (WMT), accounting for 16% of its revenues in 2022.

Growth Drivers

The company has launched a multi-year cost savings program to self-fund the necessary investments to achieve its Full Potential plan's objectives, which include growing the Champion brand globally, driving growth in Innerwear with brands and products that appeal to younger consumers, building e-commerce excellence across channels, and streamlining the global portfolio.

In June 2022, a company acquired the Champion trademark for footwear in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

The company currently faces a headwind, and its revenues declined 8% in 2022 and were in a decelerating trend. Its revenues decreased by 16% in Q4 2022.

The company's inventory increased by 25% and its operating cash outflow was $358 million in 2022. It had cash on hand of $238 million as of Dec 2022.

On the Q4 2022 earnings call, the company highlighted its results, debt and balance sheet actions, and the 2023 outlook.

Hanesbrands exceeded sales expectations for the quarter and delivered earnings per share that were on target.

The company expected macroeconomic challenges and inflation pressures to continue in 2023.

Hanesbrands announced strategic actions to strengthen their long-term financial foundation, such as eliminating the dividend and committing to reducing debt.

The company saw a path to higher margins and operating cash flows for the year by reducing costs and mitigating near-term macro-related challenges.

Hanesbrands’ full potential plan was delayed to 2026 due to the realities of the current economic environment, but the company was confident in its ability to achieve $8 billion in sales and a 14% operating margin.

The company has made improvements to its business operations, such as exiting non-strategic businesses and improving supply chain efficiency.

The innerwear business was in a replenishment mode and had seen significant inventory action to reduce inventory.

Our comments are:

The company faced significant management problems. Since 83% of its sales came from the wholesale channel, it should have been in early contact with its wholesale partners.

For institutional investors such as mutual funds, who prefer to deploy cash to businesses that pay dividends, the dividend drop is frightening. This implies that the company is in survival mode as the debt holders were not requesting the elimination of dividends.

Here is an excerpt from the conference call when analyst David Swartz questioned management on the decision to stop paying dividends:

David Swartz Did the market require you to eliminate your dividends for the refinancing? Michael Dastugue No the amendment, the basket does allow us to pay a dividend of up to $75 million annually. So to Steve’s point, we thought it was prudent to utilize all of the cash after we've made the investments in the business to retire debt.

The innerwear industry is in a replenishing phase, and the company anticipated that its cash flow will normalize in 2023. We believe that this is the prediction that the company made after speaking with its wholesale partners.

Industry

A report from McKinsey reveals the fashion industry will be slowing down in 2023 due to macro tension and weak consumer confidence.

The above projection can be supported by signs spotted in many other companies that had reported Q1 earnings. In addition, based on the U.S. Census Bureau data, March 2023 clothing sales were down 1.8% and 1.7% from Mar 2022 and Feb 2023.

Retail sales (US census bureau)

The sales of men's underwear also serve as an unofficial indicator of economic health. The men's underwear index is an indicator to reflect economic conditions. Vice versa, as the recession expectation is approaching, sales of men's underwear may fall.

The men's underwear index (MUI) is an economic index that can supposedly detect the beginnings of a recovery during an economic slump. The premise is that men's underwear is a necessity in normal economic times and sales remain stable. During a severe downturn, demand for these goods changes as new purchases are deferred. Hence, men's purchasing habits for underwear (and that of their spouses on their behalf) are thought to be a good indicator of discretionary spending for consumption at large especially during turnaround periods.

During a recession, men's underwear sales may decrease. However, one advantage for companies selling men's underwear is that it is typically not considered a fashion item. This means that the company can sustain a longer wait period before the inventory becomes outdated, unlike holding fashionable apparel items.

Risks

Solvency risks

Company's EBITDA (Company's filing)

The company's EBITDA decreased by 28% in 2022 and debt increased by 15%. Its net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 4.6x. The company amended its credit agreement to temporarily increase its debt/EBITDA ratio restriction to 7.25x in 2023 and step down to 4.5x before Mar 2024.

Debt schedule (Company's filing)

In March 2023, the company completed the refinancing of 2024 maturities and closed a $900 million term loan B financing and $600 bond issuance to refinance its bonds maturing in 2024.

The banks continued their support for the company. Its financial covenant was temporarily allowed to increase to 7.25x debt/EBITDA, implying that the company's EBITDA might decrease by as much as 38% in 2023.

Competition risk

We think that the competition risk poses the greatest threat to the company. The majority of the company's portfolio consisted of very outdated brands. Younger underwear companies like Calvin Klein and Aerie were well-liked by this generation. Calvin Klein has also been successful in getting on Walmart's supplier list.

Google trend search (Google )

American Eagle Outliers, Inc. (AEO), G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) all outperformed Hanesbrands in terms of sales and were predicted to do so in the future.

Growth comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Hanesbrands has bought the Champion brand in an effort to return to growth. Champion is a more popular brand among the younger generation and is more fashion-driven than the Hanes brand. Additionally, the company introduced the Hanes Originals brand with contemporary shapes geared toward younger consumers.

We appreciate its efforts to cater to customers. However, the company had previously been concentrating on cost leadership for decades. We are concerned that running a brand with a fashion focus requires a very different approach than marketing a cost-driven brand. This paradigm shift in thinking can occasionally be extremely risky for a large corporation like Hanesbrands.

Valuation

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Most of its valuation multiples trade slightly below its 5-year average and sector median for reasons. The company expects to have positive cash flow and flat sales in FY2023. Based on our analysis of the risk above, the company's EBITDA may decrease by as much as 40% in 2023, and it also faced competition risk and the possibility of a paradigm shift issue. Given that the valuation multiples are not cheap enough, the upward potential appears to be constrained from the standpoint of short-term trading. The paradigm shift within the organization is more of a long-term concern. Its long-term upside potential is still unclear to us.

Catalysts

Divestiture fashion-driven brand

As per our analysis above regarding competition risk, we believe the company must decide whether to remain focused on fashion or on costs. The company's strong cost leadership position didn't do much for the Champion brand. If Champion tries to compete with other brands on price, it might also fail. Hence, selling Champion to other firms for cash and keeping the focus on cost-driven can be a solution for the company. As a result, the market is likely to reprice the stock.

Resume dividend

Some mutual funds cannot purchase the shares because of the elimination of dividends. Thus, starting dividend payments again may be a strategy to draw mutual funds back.

Summary

In conclusion, in 2022, the company faced challenges, including an 8% decline in revenue and an increase in inventory. The company successfully refinanced its debt in Mar 2023. The management is still confident in achieving its sales target of $8 billion and a 14% operating margin long term.

The company's valuation multiples trade slightly below its 5-year average and sector median due to various risks, including competition risk, solvency risk, and the possibility of a paradigm shift issue. Overall, the company's future success will depend on its ability to adapt to changing industry trends and consumer demands while managing its risks effectively. We rate the stock as Neutral.