Intro & Thesis

The first and last time I wrote about Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE:MPW) was in early November 2022 when 1 share of this REIT could be purchased for $11.24. My thesis was that MPW was clearly grossly mispriced to its healthcare REIT industry - MPW's valuation multiples were well below the median, with operating growth looking relatively good in recent quarters. However, there were signs that investors were better off avoiding this REIT due to quite questionable business practices since late 2020 - I described the view of analysts at Hedgeye who were predicting MPW's collapse then.

Seeking Alpha, my previous article on MPW

Since then, despite its cheapness, MPW has fallen another 22.4% if you include the 2 dividend payments in January and April in the yield calculation.

Seeking Alpha, my previous article on MPW

Today I want to update my analysis and point out new research papers that for some reason are not talked about much on Seeking Alpha. I reiterate my Neutral rating, and do not advise anyone to chase the obvious - MPW's cheapness. After all, anything that looks cheap today may become even cheaper tomorrow or unreasonably expensive the day after due to a drastic deterioration in the financial situation.

Why Do I Think So?

I used the poker table analogy in the main article image above for a reason - buying falling stocks that seem inexplicably cheap in many ways always attracts a large crowd of curious investors who are not averse to taking a small risk and making a potential 2x profit on their investment. The problem is that the investor, who originally wanted to get in with a small amount of money, ends up pyramiding this position, thus increasing the overall risk of the whole portfolio if the selected stock falls further. This practice is widespread as I see and very rarely leads to success - the investment object very often becomes cheaper and cheaper and the investor is left with deep losses. Investing becomes a game of chance, where the "sick love" for a particular stock leads to disastrous results.

Since the publication of my last article, MPW continued to trade at huge discounts to its major peers - this applies to both price action and valuation multiples:

Seeking Alpha Charting, price action Seeking Alpha Charting, EV/EBITDA [TTM]

Why is this happening? Here are the possible reasons if you follow that bear thesis from Hedgeye that I mentioned last time:

MPW's cash economics generated by its investments are inferior and well below the company's past, present, and future costs of capital;

A significant portion of MPW's underlying tenant credit is comprised of hospital systems that are insolvent or experiencing severe financial distress. Additionally, MPW has extended loans to its largest tenants, which could put its rent and mortgage interest payments at risk;

MPW's earnings quality is poor, which disqualifies certain traditional REIT valuation metrics and should not be used for evaluating dividend coverage and leverage;

MPW is not covering its dividend payments with cash flow, relying on external capital to pay dividends;

MPW's leverage on a cash EBITDA basis is relatively high and has increased since 2011, increasing financial risk to common shareholders;

The stock is not cheap using appropriate cash-based valuation metrics, and there is a significant downside in the stock from current levels even after the 60%+ decline in the share price over the past year.

Using MPW's own reported financial statements, Hedgeye estimated that the company's cash-on-cash yield [EBITDA / Average Gross Total Assets] is around 5.8% against the cumulative gross capital invested by the company, and MPW's long-term lease and loan agreements mean that returns will remain at this level for the foreseeable future [~7 years to reach just a ~7% cash yield-on-cost].

Hedgeye

Why is this important? We all know very well that today banks are tightening their requirements for borrowers, and that the equity risk premium, which is now at an unreasonably low level, is likely to rise even further - the return required from MPW stock is only likely to rise in the foreseeable future. But even today, with the EBITDA return on gross total assets of ~5.8%, well below the company's WACC, MPW is not earning enough to create value for its shareholders.

Gurufocus data, MPW

I see that MPW may be having some difficulty generating operating cash flow. When you subtract total CAPEX from operating cash flow, the reliance on third-party funding becomes clear - without the sale of assets for nearly $2.2 billion last year [+787% YoY], MPW would not have generated positive CFO-CFI in FY2022; it's been observed in recent years as well:

Seeking Alpha and MPW data, author's work

At the same time, according to the latest data from YCharts, the debt-to-equity ratio began to increase rapidly, which is also a rather alarming call for those who bought MPW shares because of their high yield - most likely, shortly the company will have to either raise new funds and further inflate the debt burden, which is very unsustainable, or cut the dividend, which is more correct [from the point of view of common business practice].

YCharts, Seeking Alpha, MPW

The market seems to expect MPW to increase its debt again - this is reflected in FFO per share. I believe the current forward dividend yield of 13.68%, while already pricing a 12.55% YoY drop in FFO in FY2023, could be misleading for those looking for a sustainable long-term dividend REIT.

Seeking Alpha MPW's FFO Estimates, author's notes

Why misleading? Because these forecasts are based on a relatively imperceptible decline in sales over the same forecast period - only negative 6.34% year-over-year. However, the asset sales the company made in FY2022 may have a greater impact on MPW's revenue numbers - so what will happen to the FFO projections then? They will likely be revised downward again, which is already happening in full force:

Seeking Alpha's Factor Grade for MPW, author's notes

But the valuation looks solid - why has MPW stock already priced in all the headwinds ahead? The thing is, based on adjusted metrics, MPW stock looks not as cheap as it appears at first glance. First, you have already seen above that the company is not even earning its cost of capital, eroding the real value for equity investors. Second, the ratio of quarterly FFO per share to share price shows the recent momentum of cash flow to share price. To me, that's almost like looking at FCF yield [but in terms of the quarter]. And so MPW is losing out significantly to individual peers in the industry, despite the price being cheap at first glance:

YCharts, author's calculations

And this is against the backdrop of the forecast decline in FFO in the coming years, which I have already written about above.

As is often the case with such "falling bargains," from $24 per share in mid-January 2022 to $8.23 today, MPW was popular among bulls, who justified the company in various ways and rated it a "Buy":

Seeking Alpha Rating

I am not a professional in this industry - REITs are not my specialty for equity research. However, MPW attracted so much attention at the time that I decided to take a closer look at the stock and encountered a number of red flags that have only become more apparent today, six months after my first article on the stock.

Despite all the arguments I have made against buying MPW, I cannot give the stock a "Sell" rating - perhaps I do not know something that the bulls have known for a long time and that the market has not accepted as fact until now. I opt for a " Neutral" rating and recommend that all readers do their own due diligence before buying MPW or anything else.

Thank you for reading!