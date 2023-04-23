Two +7% Yields To Buy And Never Let Go

FluxFactory/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."

Despite having the benefits of commission-free brokerage, hopping in and out of stocks tends to do more harm than good to your portfolio. Not only will you be hooked to the price charts and the news all day, but most of you will not recognize the bottom and remain in doubt through several missed rallies.

Instead, you could have collected several beautiful dividends while pursuing great hobbies. The weather is getting beautiful outside, and I look forward to growing some vegetables in my backyard while growing my income through the financial markets.

Bernard Baruch, a successful American investor, financier, and foreign policy advisor to Presidents Wilson, Roosevelt, and Truman, often spoke about his fascination for human behavior in the stock market.

"Only liars manage to always be out during bad times and in during good times." – Bernard Baruch.

I am not a psychologist and will not attempt to read investor sentiment, let alone Mr. Market’s potential reaction to certain upcoming events. I am buying for the long haul. Instead of figuring out the market bottoms or waiting for headlines to turn positive, I will buy cheap dividends. Can they get cheaper? It is possible, but I am not counting on it; instead, I’ll use my dividend income to buy more if the opportunity arises. Here are two picks with up to ~8% yields to be a discount buyer.

Pick #1: BTI - Yield 7.4%

To build a recession-proof portfolio, you must look for companies with inelastic demand. While this doesn’t immunize the company’s stock from market sell-offs, investors can expect steady earnings and consistent dividends. Such companies can easily weather economic storms.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), or BAT as the company refers to itself, is a highly defensive company. BAT is globally the largest tobacco company by revenue and is the parent company of popular cigarette brands, including Camel, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, and Dunhill. In addition, BAT owns a range of vapor and heated tobacco products. The company has over 52,000 employees and operates across more than 180 countries.

BAT recently appeared in the news after the FDA denied its marketing applications for two menthol e-cigarette replacement cartridges under the Vuse Solo brand. However, the denial does not affect other Vuse products, including menthol products. So far, the FDA has authorized 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices, including several tobacco-flavored products made by R.J. Reynolds, the U.S. division of BAT. BAT’s Vuse vapor brand remains one of its trump cards. The company said in 2022 that it had become the market leader in the U.S., the world’s largest vapor market. Source.

FY 2022 Investor Presentation

Despite declining cigarette volumes in the U.S., BAT expects its new category segment to be profitable in 2024 (a year ahead of schedule) and achieve GBP 5 billion in revenues by 2025. This category only accounts for ~10% of BAT’s total revenue in FY 2022. However, this segment is growing faster, with 22.5 million regular customers and a 41% YoY revenue growth. The company is on track to reach 50 million customers in this growing segment by 2030.

FY 2022 Investor Presentation

BAT is also slowly diversifying away from consumer-use tobacco with its focus on plant-based biotechnology. As part of this effort, BAT recently invested in a joint venture with Cannabidiol firm Charlotte’s Web to develop a drug for an undisclosed neurological condition.

BAT is a solid dividend steward, with 17 years of annual payment increases to shareholders. The company recently announced a 6% dividend raise for FY 2023.

Author's Calculations

Note:

BAT is a U.K. corporation that declares and pays dividends in GBP. The income received by U.S. investors will vary based on USD-GBP rates.

U.K. corporations do not withhold taxes on dividends, making BAT suitable for U.S. retirement accounts.

FY 2022 Investor Presentation

BAT maintains an investment-grade BBB+ rated balance sheet with a 2.99x leverage ratio. Among the Big Tobacco companies, BAT stock carries the cheapest valuation and enjoys the best dividend coverage.

Author's Calculations

Companies that aren’t on the news daily but those whose products are part of the average consumer’s everyday needs present ideal investments to hold through a recession. Their strength lies in quietly providing steady, consistent returns to shareholders. BAT is a 7.4% yielding tobacco leader well-positioned to provide growing returns for your income portfolio.

Pick #2: GNL Preferred Shares - Yields up to 8%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) operates a portfolio of 236 properties in the U.S. and Canada and 73 properties in Europe. At the end of FY 2022, GNL’s portfolio was diversified across industrial and office properties leased to 138 tenants from 51 industries under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

60.5% of GNL’s portfolio annualized Straight-Line Rent ("SLR") was derived from Investment-Grade rated tenants, and the REIT reported a high portfolio occupancy of 98%. During the fiscal year, GNL completed 12 lease renewals, four tenant expansion projects, and three property acquisitions for $33.3 million.

GNL’s portfolio rent is well-protected from the effects of inflation, with over 94% of their leases featuring annual cash rental increases. GNL’s top ten tenants are well-known businesses globally, with their physical location (commercial and industrial use) being a critical requirement for their operations. Source.

GNL 2022 Q4 Investor Presentation GNL 2022 Q4 Investor Presentation

At the end of FY 2022, GNL reported a comfortable 2.9x net interest coverage. The REIT maintains a strong balance sheet with 70% fixed-rate debt and a 4% weighted average interest rate.

During FY 2022, GNL spent $20.3 million in preferred dividends and $97.5 million in interest expenses. The REIT generated $172.5 million in Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"), which provided coverage for the $166.8 million common dividend expense. The company ended FY 2022 with $104.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. To sum up, GNL’s preferred dividends enjoy adequate protection from the REIT’s operations.

Global Net Lease, 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (GNL.PA)

Global Net Lease 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (GNL.PB).

GNL-A presents an attractive investment among GNL’s preferred securities. It pays a current yield of 8% and offers up to ~10% upside to par value. Notably, GNL-A trades post-call date and can be redeemed anytime with a 30-60 day notice. However, this is an unlikely possibility since the REIT will not be able to issue a new preferred at a better coupon in the current environment.

Author's Calculations

With its portfolio of well-diversified tenants and high occupancy rates, GNL is well-positioned to continue its execution while pursuing opportunistic acquisitions and lease renewals. GNL-A’s dividends enjoy adequate coverage from the REIT’s operations and present an excellent opportunity to buy and collect our steady 8% dividends until the company decides to redeem.

Conclusion

Bernard Baruch was known to say that diversification was a good thing, but it is important to keep track of your investments. At HDO, we are net buyers of income-producing securities, and maintain a 'model portfolio' of +45 dividend stocks for diversification purposes. We aim to receive an overall yield of +9%. We believe that to be a successful investor, you need to know exactly what you are buying, and therefore doing adequate due diligence is needed prior to putting cash at work.

Investor sentiment is often influenced by Wall Street analyst ratings. Upgrades and downgrades play a significant effect on the prices of securities. But it is important to remember that these analysts don’t work for you and don’t provide recommendations tailored to your requirements. As you may have noticed, these upgrades and downgrades often come too late when the stock has already rallied, or has already fallen in price. Furthermore, their investment horizon might be suitable for traders and not investors. We would rather buy more stock of a good company when the price goes down, rather than sell it.

With a net worth of $3 million in 1903 (over $103 million in today’s dollars), Mr. Baruch had a highly successful investment career that continued to flourish through the First World War. He was known to say that Wall Street provided him an extended course on investor behavior.

"I think economists as a rule...take for granted they know a lot of things. If they really knew so much, they would have all the money and we would have none." – Bernard Baruch.

Market selloffs lead to depressed equity prices, and prudent investors sit back and let time do the heavy lifting. Income investors shouldn’t embrace the typical short-term mindset and instead should buy reliable dividends at cheap prices. If you have not yet started to build your income portfolio, these 8% yields offer a great way to do so now.