Business Description and Investment Thesis

In continuation of my articles on ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) I am following up on quarterly results. As a reminder, ASML is a provider of lithography systems with a monopolistic position in the semiconductor industry. ASML's technology is essential for the production of advanced semiconductors in a variety of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and data centers. The need for these electronic devices will only rise in the future, making the future growth prospect quite attractive for the company. After the most recent results and outlook for the second quarter, I believe the management forecast for 2025 is quite achievable. ASML not only recorded impressive revenue growth but also operated quite efficiently recording great margins all across its income statement. As such I am changing my rating from a hold to a buy. Let's take a look at the financials!

ASML 1Q-23 Results

ASML First Quarter Financial Highlights (ASML Quarterly Report)

During the first quarter of FYE 2023, ASML recorded a very robust revenue growth of 90% compared to the same period last year. It should be noted here that ASML along with most of the semiconductor industry saw a slowdown during the first quarter of 2022. Nonetheless, this is an impressive revenue growth. This increase was mainly driven by its system sales segment which saw an increase of 134% or €3.1 billion. Additionally, the service and field option segment saw a handsome increase of 12.6% or €157 million for the quarter. ASML also recorded a substantial increase in operating income at €2.2 billion a €1.4 billion increase when compared to the same period last year. This helped the company record an operating income margin of 32.7%. Despite this increase, ASML did not lose focus on R&D which is an important factor for its monopolistic position in the semiconductor industry. Management increased R&D spend to €948 million and stood at 14% of total sales. We could see the company start spending over €1 billion in R&D in the coming quarters. ASML finalized the quarter with a significantly enhanced net income which totaled €2 billion.

The company also recorded a positive cash flow from operations of €734 million compared to the previous quarter when it saw a cash outflow from operations of €586 million. This helped the company record a free cash flow for the quarter of €202 million. Management used this free cash flow in combination with cash in hand to return value to shareholders through dividends of €541 million and share buybacks amounting to €396 million.

2Q-23 and 2023 Outlook

Management has mentioned it expects net sales between €6.5 billion and €7 billion, with a robust gross margin between 50% and 51%. This puts the top line second quarter numbers in the same range as the first quarter which would be great results indeed. Furthermore, R&D costs are estimated to total €990 million which is a €40 million increase compared to the first quarter. Finally, SG&A costs are expected to increase by €15 million to €275 million.

This already gives us a nice understanding of the income statement, which seems to be in line with the first quarter. If ASML is able to achieve a 50% gross margin and has about €55 million increase in its two most important expense items, then we can expect very similar operating and net income margins for the second quarter. These results would set up the company on the right path to achieving its 2023 outlook.

2025 Management Forecast Looking Very Achievable

As mentioned in my previous article ASML is well-positioned to capitalize on the expected growth the industry is set to experience. As such the company management has voiced projected annual sales for 2025.

ASML management team has forecasted revenues for 2025 ranging between €30 billion and €40 billion. Management has also provided a more bullish forecast for 2030 with annual revenue projected to be between approximately €44 billion and €60 billion, however, because of the seven-year horizon we will not go into detail on this. This positive forecast is driven by several key factors, including the anticipated growth in the semiconductor end markets such as automotive, data centers, industrial, and consumer electronics, with the total semiconductor market expected to grow around 9% year-on-year through 2030.

Semiconductor Industry Outlook (ASML 2022 Annual Report )

Management 2025 forecast is also supported by strong market trends and the company's ability to meet its customers' demand. For reference, we can take a look at the comment from CEO Peter Wennink. "The overall demand still exceeds our capacity for this year, and we currently have a backlog of over €38.9 billion. Our focus continues to be on maximizing system output.". Should conditions remain to some extent similar as they are, we can expect the company to hit this forecast, the only question would be if it will hit towards the higher, middle, or bottom end.

Revised Valuation

I have used the market multiple method, using future forecasted earnings to a 32x multiple. This is a high multiple however due to ASML's monopolistic position in the semiconductor industry and the previous 3 years' multiple being constantly above 30x, I believe this is reasonable. I have put a revenue increase for the next years going from 25% down to 19% with a consistent net profit margin of 29% which should be achievable by the company as it is growing in size and becoming more efficient. The numbers presented in the table below are largely in line with ASML's management forecast, with annual revenue during 2025 between €30 billion and €40 billion. With these numbers, I arrive at a market valuation of €357 billion at the end of 2025.

ASML Forecast (Author Estimates)

Bottom Line

ASML had another great financial performance during the first quarter of 2023. As mentioned earlier the company is still not able to meet the demand with its current capacity. This trend is expected to continue at least for the coming quarters. Further to this, the second quarter seems to be in line with the results achieved during the first quarter. With demand clearly above capacity and with the biggest players in the industry making significant investments to ramp up production I believe ASML will be able to reach the upper end of the 2025 management forecast. This would put revenues for the company at around €38 billion with very handsome margins in less than 3 years. As a result of these positive results and outlook, I consider ASML a solid investment opportunity and rerate it as a buy.