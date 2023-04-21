adamdodd

Shares of credit card company American Express (NYSE:AXP) fell Thursday following the company's Q1 earnings report.

At first glance, this probably makes sense. American Express' earnings missed expectations amid both a rise in expenses and provisions for future credit losses. Throw in a down day in the broader markets, and it's not too surprising that AXP stock traded in the red following the Q1 numbers.

However, I'd argue this is the wrong reaction. I follow the space pretty closely, as I am a shareholder of both Visa (V) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). I am upbeat on recent developments at both of those firms. Discover, for example, had tremendous business growth this quarter, increased its dividend 17% and announced a massive new buyback program. Yet shares didn't rally as analysts fretted over loan loss provisions.

I see similar reasons for optimism at American Express once you look past the EPS figure. Here's what the market might be missing from American Express' Q1 results and its 2023 outlook more broadly.

American Express Q1 Earnings Review

American Express offered what might seem like a mixed set of results. Revenues were strong, rising 22% year-over-year and easily topping expectations. However, earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter came up well short of analyst expectations of $2.67 for the period.

EPS missed the mark for two primary reasons: Expenses grew more quickly than expected and American Express set aside larger provisions for potential future credit losses. Certainly, a lower than expected EPS figure isn't great news.

But it's not nearly as bad as it might seem at first. Expenses going up isn't too surprising given the speed at which revenues are growing; American Express has to expand its organization to handle all the new business. And loan provisioning we'll discuss more in a minute.

On the revenue side, the 22% top-line growth was impressive enough. And digging into numbers, there is even more to like.

For example, the company reported a jaw-dropping 39% growth in FX-adjusted travel and entertainment spending. Some further recovery was to be expected as the global travel industry continues to bounce back from COVID-19. Still, 39% growth is a scorching hot number far ahead of what I would expect merely from the natural recovery in global travel and commerce.

And remember, with credit card companies, cross-border travel is a key component of profitability since they can charge far higher fees on transactions in foreign currency as opposed to domestic dollar-denominated purchases.

American Express earns money both from merchant transaction fees and from lending. American Express' income is heavily tilted toward the merchant fees. That said, American Express does some lending of its own and things are booming on that front as well with the company posting a sizzling 36% growth in year-over-year net interest income and a 22% rise in the amount of member loans outstanding.

I could keep pointing out more numbers from the report, but you get the idea. The actual results are upbeat. Across various product lines, demographics, types of spending and so on, things are up sharply year-over-year. At some point the economy will slow down, but there's no sign of it yet among American Express' clientele.

Following The Plan

Back in January, American Express laid out its guidance for full-year 2023 which included double-digit earnings growth and 15% to 17% topline growth. These Q1 results are right on target with the expectations that American Express laid out earlier this year. And management reaffirmed its upbeat outlook going forward.

Looking at individual line items, segments such as travel and entertainment are absolutely booming right now. While there may be weakness is some parts of the economy, American Express' customer base is still in fine health, as this Q1 report demonstrated.

It's natural that the company is putting aside more provisions now for the possibility of future credit losses. It'd be hard for conditions to be much better than we had over the past couple of years where consumers' balance sheets were supported by substantial governmental relief efforts and the economy quickly rebounded from the 2020 stoppage.

Now, with less stimulus and the prospect of a potential recession, consumer credit companies are upping their loan loss provisions in case of a rainy day. Understandable and prudent behavior.

But investors shouldn't get too hung up on these provisions. The actual operating results are tremendous and American Express is doing everything within its own power to keep the business humming along. American Express' management team can't control interest rates or the macroeconomic environment, but it is handling its own affairs well and AXP stock should trade higher as the market gives it credit for these achievements.

AXP Stock Verdict

The firm's Q1 results reflect a consumer base that is strong and spending eagerly on both goods and experiences. And the company is growing its user base strongly. From the Q1 conference call, there's this:

"We also saw continued momentum in card acquisitions with 3.4 million new cards acquired in the quarter. U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold Business Platinum and Delta co-brand account acquisitions all reached record levels. Notably, over 70% of the new accounts acquired globally in the quarter are on fee-based products."

Interestingly, American Express also pointed out that more than 60% of its new accounts came from Millennials and Gen Z customers. These demographic segments also had the highest billing growth within American Express' overall cohorts. This speaks to a company that has a strong brand and making inroads with younger consumers that can deliver growth for many years to come.

Long-term investors shouldn't fret over these quarterly results. Loan loss provisions are a part of doing business and don't necessarily reflect anything bad. Lots of banks and credit companies established huge loan loss provisions in 2020, for example, as it was unclear what the ultimate ramifications of the pandemic would end up being. Much of these loan loss provisions would end up being reversed in coming quarters as the economic impact was much less than initially feared.

It remains to be seen how this economic cycle will play out. It's possible that we'll get a steep downturn and American Express will have a meaningful hit to its loan portfolio.

That said, I'm not sure there is any reason for such a bearish base case. American Express' actual metrics including revenues, new card issuance, travel spend and so on all point to a business that is firing on all cylinders. And with shares down more than 10% over the past year and going for a less than 15 times forward P/E ratio, this is a fine entry point.