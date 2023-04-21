Sunan Wongsa-nga

Investment Thesis

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) is a real estate investment trust that provides real estate finance to cannabis businesses. It also leases its properties to tenants in this industry on a triple-lease base. The company has huge growth potential due to the rapid increase in demand in the cannabis industry which can help it to sustain its high dividend growth. The company's high dividend yield makes it an attractive investment opportunity for the risk-averse and yield-hungry investors.

About NLCP

NLCP is a real estate investment trust that offers real estate finance to state-licensed cannabis businesses. It carries out acquisitions by third-party purchases, sale-leaseback transactions, and funding for a build-to-suit project. The company leases its properties to single tenants on a long-term, triple-net basis, which means the tenant pays for the property's ongoing expenses which also includes the rent obligations. It generally offers necessary real estate funding to the enterprises that cultivate, produce, and distribute cannabis. It owned a geographically diversified portfolio of 32 properties across 12 states with 13 tenants, including 17 dispensaries and 15 growing facilities, as of December 31, 2022. During the previous year, it acquired properties in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Ohio. The company generates income from the rental revenue of its real estate properties and loan interest from its financing activities. Rental income contributed approximately 94.57% to the company's total revenue and income from loan interests accounted for approximately 5.42% of the company's total annual revenue. In March 2023, the firm exercised the option with Bloom Medicinal and paid $350.0 thousand for a plot of land adjacent to its Missouri property. This option includes expanding the existing cultivation facility and it will fund the expansion with up to $16.2 million.

Tenant Composition (Investor Presentation: Slide No: 7)

High Dividend Yield

The use of cannabis for medical purposes has increased significantly over the years. It is highly used to treat chronic pain and relieve the effects of chemotherapy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has legalized certain cannabis drug products for medical use which has boosted the industry's growth and facilitated its expansion. As per BDSA, the sale of legal cannabis is expected to jump from $26.1 billion to $26.1 billion in 2022 to $44.5 billion in 2027. I believe the company can take advantage of this market opportunity as this rapid growth in the industry can boost the need for real estate capital. As per my analysis, we can expect strong growth in the company's financing activities as it can attract a large number of customers due to the increasing need for capital in the cannabis industry. It has the potential to capture a huge market share as the cannabis industry is restricted to obtain financing from other sources such as banks and traditional financing sources. In addition, the company's real estate portfolio is geographically diversified and the majority of its properties are located in metropolitan areas which gives it a competitive advantage to cater to the increasing demand. I think all these positive factors can significantly boost the company's revenue and expand its profit margins. Recently, the company reported its full-year revenue of $44.8 million, which is a 59.6% YoY growth and reflects its solid performance.

Dividend Payout History of NLCP (Seeking Alpha)

NLCP was listed in the OTCQX market on 23rd August 2021, and it has been paying consistent quarterly dividends since 12th December 2021. The company does not have a long history of dividend payments, but it pays dividends consistently to its investors. It has a high dividend payout which signals its good positioning in the market. In the previous year, it distributed a dividend of $0.33, $0.35, 0.37, and 0.39 in each of the four quarters, which makes the annual dividend $1.44, representing a dividend yield of 11.47%. In the current year, it distributed a dividend of $0.39 in the first quarter, which is 26% higher as compared to its first dividend payment of $0.31 on 12th December 2021. I believe that the dividend can grow in the coming quarter as the demand in the cannabis industry is rising rapidly. I estimate that the company might distribute an annual dividend of $1.62, representing a dividend yield of 12.90%. I think this high dividend yield makes the company an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse and yield-hungry investors who are looking for fixed income along with capital appreciation.

Dividend Growth of NLCP (Investor Presentation: Slide No: 9)

What is the Main Risk Faced by NLCP?

The cannabis industry is one of the most regulated industries in the United States. Federal laws in the United States make no distinction between medical cannabis, retail cannabis, adult-use cannabis, or any other classifications that state or municipal law may use for cannabis. Though it has been legalized at state levels, it is highly regulated. Changes in these laws can negatively impact the company's performance. If the tenants are forced to limit their business activities, it can affect their operating abilities which can further affect the company's rental incomes and loan interests by contracting its profit margins.

Valuation

The demand in the cannabis industry is increasing rapidly due to its legalization for medical purposes. I believe the company can take advantage of this opportunity and increase its profit margins as it is well-positioned in the market to capture the growing demand. These positive factors can push the stock upwards and we can expect a long-term upside. According to the seeking alpha, the company's FFO per share for FY2023 might be $1.77. I believe the seeking alpha's estimates perfectly capture the impact of the above-mentioned growth factors. Therefore, I am estimating FFO of $1.77 for FY2023 which gives the forward P/FFO ratio of 7.09x. After comparing the forward P/FFO ratio of 7.09x with the sector median of 12.58x, we can say that the company is undervalued. I believe the company might gain significant momentum due to increasing demand in the cannabis industry and help it to trade above its current P/FFO ratio. I estimate the company might trade at a P/FFO ratio of 10.96x, giving the target price of $19.39, which is a 54.57% upside compared to the current share price of $12.55.

Conclusion

The company has been experiencing massive demand. I believe it might continue to grow in the coming period due to the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes. I think the company has a vast market to capture due to the lack of finance for the cannabis industry from traditional sources. This growth can further help the company to sustain its dividend growth which makes it an attractive investment opportunity. I estimate that the company might distribute an annual dividend of $1.62, representing a dividend yield of 12.90%. It faces the risk of high regulations from the state level which can contract its profit margins. We can expect a healthy 54% in the stock from the current price levels due to its positive growth prospects. After analyzing all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to NLCP.

