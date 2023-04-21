peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

I've recently published a number of articles on asset managers, including my favorite one of them all - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which I am very bullish on. In fact, it's the biggest single-stock position in my portfolio. Today, I want to analyze BAM's parent company, the Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN). My thinking is that as a 75% shareholder of BAM, the Brookfield Corporation will benefit more than anyone from BAM's growth and aggressive dividend policy. In addition to this, the company seems to be trading at less than the value of its parts, which could make for an interesting value play while getting exposure to BAM's growth.

BN or simply "the corporation" as Brookfield likes to call it is the parent holding company within the Brookfield empire. BN used to own the entire asset management business before spinning out 25% last year and keeping the remaining 75%. The company holds significant stakes in all of the major publicly traded Brookfield funds, in addition to a handful of other assets (mainly commercial real estate). That's why it makes sense to value each of those holdings separately to arrive to a fair value for the corporation as a whole.

Using data from their supplement, it's not difficult to estimate the quoted value of their share in their publicly traded companies, which totals just under $60 Billion. It's also easy to see how heavily their exposure is weighted towards BAM, which is great because it's likely going to be their fastest-growing segment.

Their private holdings which comprise primarily of Brookfield Property Group (i.e., real estate) and also their Insurance solutions business are more tricky to value. Brookfield reports these at IFRS value of $31.8 Billion and $4 Billion, respectively. For the real estate business which generates FFO of $1.8 Billion per year, this value is likely too high, especially considering that a large portion of their portfolio consists of office and shopping malls which performed terribly in 2022. While it's true that most of their properties are high-quality, given the commercial real estate exposure I'm not willing to value the business at more than 10x FFO, which gives me a fair value of $18 Billion. For the insurance business, FFO came in at $388 Million in 2022, but since the American National acquisition was only finalized in May 2022, we will get a better estimate for the full year potential by scaling their Q4 FFO of $170 Million for an annual FFO of $680 Million. At the current IFRS value, that represents P/FFO of just 5.9x, which is conservative enough relative to other publicly traded insurance businesses.

Zeroing out their other investments, valuing real estate at a conservative multiple as above, and using actual numbers for working capital and net debt, we get a fair value of their assets of $74 Billion. This is about 25% above the current market cap of $55 Billion, which means that the corporation is trading significantly below the value of its parts. This is good, but unfortunately, it's not as easy as buying here and holding until the valuation normalizes, because it barely ever does. In fact, in recent history, the company has pretty much always traded at a discount with the exception of late-2021 when it approached a one-to-one valuation with its assets. But that was the euphoria phase of the craziest bull market we've had in modern history, and frankly, I don't see that happening again anytime soon.

The question is why does the company keep trading at a discount when it's not too difficult to value its individual components. It could be because of the complexity of the company, a relatively low dividend yield, a relatively high level of debt or a significant exposure to commercial real estate. In any case, I don't expect the valuation gap to close anytime soon, at least not until the next bull market. Nonetheless, it is still fair to say that the value is there and BN is definitely not overpriced at today's levels.

With regards to their balance sheet, there is a lot to like. They have an A- rating and although their debt is relatively high (because of their asset-heavy strategy) it is spread over time with a 13-year average term, minimal near-term maturities, and a reasonable weighted average interest rate of 4.2%.

The dividend has climbed pretty consistently until the BAM spin-off in late-2022, but yield has remained very low. With a sub-2% dividend yield, BN is therefore essentially a bet on price appreciation and growth.

The good news is that growth will most likely be there. BAM alone is very likely to grow by double digits (15%+) as I've explained in my latest article. BIP and BEP are targeting 10%+ growth as well. And the thing is that Brookfield has a history of actually overdelivering on their guidance. Below is a screenshot from their 2022 investor day where they show that they overdelivered on their 5-year guidance from 2017 and compounded growth at 13% annually. I expect this to continue.

Currently, the FFO yield stands at around 8.5%. Note that to calculate the FFO yield I took out the gains on disposal of 25% of BAM and adjusted BAM FFO to only reflect the 75% share that BN continues to hold to get a total annual FFO of about $4.5 Billion. To get the same FFO growth (8.5%) BAM and the insurance business would have to grow 15% per year while BIP and BEP would have to see their FFO climb by 8% a year. That's assuming no growth in any of their other segment. That's below all forecasts and guidance, and I actually think that's very doable. This means that we are getting a good deal here.

With FFO growing at such a pace, there is definitely some upside in BN beyond the very low dividend yield. In fact, since we're buying the stock at a good price today as confirmed by both the sum-of-parts calculation as well as FFO yield, I expect total price appreciation to reach at least 10-12% per year (10% FFO growth + a small return from valuation normalization). That's solid, leading me to rate BN as a "BUY" here at $33 per share.

Personally, I'm going to stick with BAM, because I highly prefer its simple-to-understand, asset-light model with a high and growing dividend. I simply love to see my dividends grow, and BAM is arguably one of the best options to make that happen. I think a lot of investors will think the same way, which could lead to significant outperformance of BAM relative to BN. Nonetheless, the value is there with BN, especially if you don't mind the low dividend yield and expect the market cap to equalize with valuation at some point in the future.