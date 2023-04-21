Blackstone: No Longer In The Bargain Bin (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Amidst the recent banking crisis, Blackstone Inc. stock plummeted to its March lows, but since then, it has made a remarkable comeback, outperforming the S&P 500.
- Blackstone's real estate exposure raised eyebrows among investors, but the asset manager has strengthened its "dry powder," winning the confidence of its investors.
- We assess that Blackstone Inc. is much less attractive now after reporting Q1 earnings than it was at the more appealing lows in March.
Leading alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock has recovered remarkably from its recent April lows, as it was bolstered by a potential inclusion in the S&P 500 (SPX, SP500).
Management also highlighted its optimism at its FQ1'23 earnings call, as CEO Steve Schwarzman articulated:
Blackstone is, by far, the largest company by market cap not included in the S&P 500 today. We are hopeful that this development paves the way for our inclusion, which would be very positive for our shareholders. - Blackstone FQ1'23 earnings call.
Bolstered by a relatively comfortable beat on its distributable earnings, or DE, per share at yesterday's release, BX has outperformed the SPX since its March lows, as investors bailed out of stocks with significant commercial real estate exposure.
Accordingly, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) warned investors in a recent interview that lenders/investors in commercial real estate could face multitudinous headwinds due to the potential for "higher rates of defaults due to higher interest rates, pressure on asset prices, and tighter lending standards."
As such, we assessed that it's reasonable for investors to reflect these headwinds in Blackstone's portfolio, coupled with multiple months of redemption requests from its customers, as discussed in a recent update.
However, management argued that it had gathered substantial "dry powder" in anticipation of more favorable market conditions as it looks to deploy its capital.
Accordingly, Blackstone updated that its total assets under management, or AUM, climbed to $991.3B, up 8% YoY. Real estate accounted for more than 33% of its AUM exposure, while private equity accounted for about 29% of its total AUM.
Blackstone also saw $40B of inflows during Q1 while loading its war chest with "nearly $200 billion of dry powder capital, an industry record."
As such, we assessed that the asset manager remains well-primed to take advantage of dislocations in the commercial real estate space if regional banks pull back their lending further, given the recent malaise.
Furthermore, management reminded investors that its operating model allows the firm to take a long view, investing in its various strategies. The company "doesn't take deposits and the vast majority of AUM is under long-term contracts or in perpetual strategies."
As such, it doesn't face the asset/liability mismatch its banking peers face, allowing the firm to capture potentially higher-yielding investments as customers seek higher returns.
However, Blackstone also reminded investors that "the level of the 10-year Treasury [yield] is the most important driver for real estate valuations." As such, while management recognized that "rising rates have been a significant headwind for real estate valuations," the 10Y could also have peaked last year.
As seen above, BX/US10Y has likely bottomed out in December, despite a bull trap or false upside breakout in early February.
However, we assessed that the bull trap was likely resolved at its March lows, forming a high-low price structure, marking its December lows as the "ultimate bottom."
Hence, we parsed that market operators are likely positioning for a more constructive interest rates environment moving ahead, seeing a higher possibility of a Fed pause/pivot, mitigating the rate hikes' headwinds moving forward.
With that in mind, BX should remain well-placed to continue its medium-term recovery, even though its valuation has likely normalized.
BX's valuation is assessed to be in the neutral zone, as Seeking Alpha Quant ratings indicate a C grade for valuation. Our fair value estimate of about $95 suggests a potential upside of slightly above 3% to its implied fair value.
As such, the margin of safety is discernibly lacking, even though BX is a high-quality and very profitable asset manager, as demonstrated by its A- grade for profitability.
However, we also gleaned that BX's NTM DE multiple of 20x is well above its capital markets peers' median of 12.4x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Moreover, it's well above its 10Y average of 14.8x, suggesting that BX is relatively less attractive now.
Therefore, we assessed that BX's near-term upside has likely been reflected, despite its long-term uptrend bias.
However, we prefer to buy with a more considerable margin of safety, which isn't available at the current levels.
As such, we assess that our early April thesis has played out accordingly. New buyers who didn't add Blackstone Inc. back then should consider waiting for a deeper pullback first to improve risk/reward.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
