Themes For Q2: Recession Chatter, Weaker Job Market, Declining - But Still High - Inflation

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • April has started off on a fairly strong note, with equities and bonds both pushing higher over the past month.
  • This comes at a time when Q2 is fraught with recession worries and a renewed potential for energy shortages.
  • How have stocks managed to push out more gains in this environment? Investors are focusing on the good news. Earnings have been reasonably strong and inflation is on the decline.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Corporate business people working together in office

VioletaStoimenova

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader macro-market with a general focus on both stocks and bonds. The premise here is to discuss the resiliency of both these sectors in the face of

News Headline

News Headline (Morgan Stanley)

News Headline

News Headline (Yahoo Finance)

News Headline

News Headline (CNBC)

News Headline

News Headline (Bloomberg)

News Headline

News Headline (The Guardian)

1-Month Returns

1-Month Returns (Google Finance)

2022 Calendar Year Returns

2022 Calendar Year Returns (FactSet)

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Income (Federal Reserve)

CPI Change

CPI Change (JPMorgan Chase)

Target Fed Funds Rate (Dec '23)

Target Fed Funds Rate (Dec '23) (CME Group)

Job Losses

Job Losses (Wall Street Journal)

Wages (YOY Change)

Wages (YOY Change) (Charles Schwab)

Economic Growth Projections

Economic Growth Projections (IMF)

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.1K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIA, VOO, RSP, QQQ, KBWB, VFH, JPM, VDE, RYE, IXC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.