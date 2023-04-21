United States Steel: Better Positioned For The Coming Recession

Apr. 21, 2023 11:49 AM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
392 Followers

Summary

  • Steel prices are cyclical and any valuation of X should be based on its price performance over the cycle. Its performance will also depend on shipment volume.
  • Based on a financial model that considers both factors, I found that there is a margin of safety. At the same time, X is financially sound.
  • Normally steel demand would be reduced during a recession. This time it would be different because of the Infrastructure and Chips bills. This will make X recession-proof.

The liquid metal is poured into molds

RainStar

Investment Thesis

Normally during a recession, steel demand would drop due to reduced economic activities. This was what happened in the 2007/08 recession. The US government had to take action to support the economy that benefited the steel sector. Unfortunately, United States Steel Corporation (

Revenue vs Hot Roll steel prices

Chart 1: Revenue vs Hot Roll steel prices (Author)

Global Hot Roll steel prices

Chart 2: Global Hot Roll steel prices (SteelBenchmarker)

Europe segment operating data

Table 1: Europe segment operating data (Author)

Segment revenue

Chart 3: Segment revenue (Author)

Segment shipment tonnage

Chart 4: Segment shipment tonnage (Author)

Parameters of the segment regression equations

Table 2: Parameters of the segment regression equations (Author)

Values of X under different Scenarios

Table 3: Values of X under different Scenarios (Author)

Estimating the WACC

Table 4: Estimating the WACC (Various sources)

Computing the EPV

Table 5: Computing the EPV (Author)

Historical treasure rates and equity risk premiums

Chart 5: Historical treasure rates and equity risk premiums (Author)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

