Investment Thesis

Normally during a recession, steel demand would drop due to reduced economic activities. This was what happened in the 2007/08 recession. The US government had to take action to support the economy that benefited the steel sector. Unfortunately, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) suffered despite this.

Because of the Infrastructure and Chips bills, there are already good prospects for the steel sector before any recession. This is even before considering the prospect of other economic support should there be a prolonged recession. This time, the decline in demand due to the "normal" economic activities would be offset by the additional demand from these 2 bills.

X would benefit from these. X is also financially sound so it would be able to withstand any prolonged downturn. A valuation of X taking into account specifically the shipment volume and steel prices showed that there is a sufficient margin of safety.

Thrust of my analysis

X serves the cyclical steel sector. You should not be surprised that its performance is tied to the steel price cycle. At the same time, steel production is a capital-intensive industry resulting in high fixed costs. As such its earnings are also dependent on its shipment volume.

I wanted to see the impact of both steel prices and shipment volume on earnings. To enable this, I developed a financial model linking steel price and shipment volume to earnings. I used the EXCEL linear multiple regression analysis for this.

But X has three business segments that have different operating parameters. I thus developed a different regression equation for each of the business segments. I then linked the 3 regression equations to my valuation model to determine the intrinsic value of X.

In 2013, the company adopted "The Carnegie Way," to transform the Group.

"…working to strengthen our balance sheet, with a more intense focus on cash flow…enable us to add value, get leaner faster, right-size, and improve our performance across our core business process capabilities…." Form 10k, 2013

As such I based my regression analysis on data from 2013.

Cyclical sector

There is a very strong link between X revenue and steel prices as illustrated in Chart 1. There is a 0.73 correlation between X revenue and the US Hot Roll steel prices. It means that about half of X revenue can be explained by the changes in US Hot Roll steel prices.

Chart 1: Revenue vs Hot Roll steel prices (Author)

I consider this correlation significant as X has three different business segments - US (flat roll and mini-mills), tubular, and Europe (USSE). Each segment serves different markets and the products for the tubular segment are different from those of the other two.

You would not expect Europe segment revenue to have a good correlation with the US Hot Roll steel prices. There are 2 possible reasons for this good correlation:

About ¾ of X revenue comes from the US segment.

Global steel prices are highly correlated as can be seen in Chart 2.

Chart 2: Global Hot Roll steel prices (SteelBenchmarker)

Valuation of cyclical companies

Damodaran opined that the value of cyclical companies is often more dependent on the movement of the commodity price than on firm-specific characteristics. Valuing such companies based on the current earnings and cash flows can lead to a misleading picture.

To overcome the cyclical issue, we have to normalize the performance over the cycle. There are 2 challenges for X:

The tubular segment products are different from those of the other 2 segments. It may not move with the same roll steel price cycle.

Steel production is a capital-intensive business with high fixed costs. Any changes in shipment volume will have a significant impact on its profits.

Table 1 which shows the past 10 years of the Europe segment shipment and US Hot Roll steel prices illustrates what I mean.

Table 1: Europe segment operating data (Author)

You can see that there were different combinations of shipment and Hot Roll steel prices. For 2017 and 2019, the Hot Roll steel prices for each year were about the same. But the shipment tonnage varied and this impacted the operating income.

A more realistic picture then has to account for both shipment volume and steel prices. Because of the different segment shipments and earnings, I developed separate multiple linear regression for each segment.

Performance

Chart 3 illustrates X segment revenue over the past 10 years. You can see that they are cyclical. The best performance came from the past 2 years. Looking at the chart you may think that there is some revenue growth.

Chart 3: Segment revenue (Author)

But when I examine the shipment tonnage, I found that there was hardly any tonnage growth over the past 10 years. Refer to Chart 4. The conclusion is that revenue growth came from changes in steel prices.

If you ignore steel price and look at shipment volume, this is not a growth company. Any valuation should be based on the Earnings Power Value model.

Chart 4: Segment shipment tonnage (Author)

I do not know whether we will face any recession. But irrespective of whether there is a recession or not, steel prices are cyclical. There will eventually be a price downtrend. We would want steel companies to be financially strong so that they can withstand any prolonged downtrend.

In this context, I would rate X financially sound for the following reasons:

It has USD 3.5 billion in cash as of Dec 2022. This is about 18% of its total assets.

Its Debt Equity ratio is 0.4 as of Dec 2022. This has reduced considerably from its 1.0 Debt Equity ratio in 2013/14.

Over the past 10 years, it had generated positive cash flow from operations every year. This is very significant given that it was not profitable for 5 years out of the past 10 years.

If its total Debt was rated, it would have a triple-A rating. This was based on Damodaran synthetic rating approach using the average past 2 years' interest coverage ratio.

To summarize then, this is a company with strong financials, but not a growth company from the shipment tonnage perspective.

Financial model

I developed a financial model to analyze how different combinations of shipment tonnage and steel prices impacted earnings. The model has shipment tonnage and steel prices per ton as independent variables with earnings as the dependent variable.

I will illustrate the development of the model using the Europe segment. Here my financial model was based on the data shown in Table 1. I used EXCEL to establish a linear multiple regression equation linking operating profits (EBIT) with shipment tonnage and US Hot Roll steel price per ton.

I used the US Hot Roll steel price for consistency with what I did for the US segment. Given the close correlation of global steel prices, this should not create any significant distortion.

This equation as shown below had a 0.94 R square. This meant that 94% of the variance in the EBIT is explained by the variances in shipment tonnage and US Hot Roll steel prices.

EBIT = (0.18 X Shipment) + (0.81 X Hot Roll Steel Price) - 1103.85.

I used the same approach for the US and tubular segments. For each segment, I used the respective segment shipment tonnage and earnings from 2013 to 2022.

I wanted to use the same US Hot Roll steel price as the reference price for all the 3 segments. But for the tubular segment, the R-square based on the US Cold Roll steel prices was much higher than that based on the US Hot Rolled steel prices. So I settled for using the US Cold Roll steel price for the tubular segment.

Table 2 summarized the paraments of the final linear multiple regression equations for the 3 segments. You can see that the tubular segment had the lowest R-square.

Table 2: Parameters of the segment regression equations (Author)

Valuation of X

I looked at 3 Scenarios in valuing the company:

Scenario 1 - based on the 2013 to 2022 average shipments and prices. Looking at Chart 1 you can see that steel prices have gone through at least 2 cycles over this period. The average prices would then represent good normalized prices.

Scenario 2- based on the 2013 to 2020 average shipments and prices. I consider this a pessimistic scenario as it ignored the price spikes of the past 2 years. It assumed that the past two year prices were abnormal and would not be repeated.

Scenario 3 - I based the shipment volume on the past 3 years' shipment average. This is more reflective of the actual current capacities. As for steel prices, I took the weighted average prices. I gave the 2013 to 2020 average prices a weight of 90% and the 2021 and 2022 average prices a weight of 10%. The weights were based on looking at the price pattern as per Chart 2.

Table 3 summarizes the valuation. You can see that there are margins of safety under Scenarios 1 and 3. I considered Scenario 3 as more likely as the shipment tonnage is more reflective of the current situation. Also, the prices gave more weight to the pre-2021 lower prices.

Table 3: Values of X under different Scenarios (Author)

Valuation model

I valued the company based on the Earnings Power Value (EPV) model.

EPV of operating assets = EBIT(1 - t) / WACC.

Where:

EBIT for each segment = operating profit as per the regression equation. The total EBIT for the company is then the sum of the 3 segments' EBIT.

t = Tax rate. I used the average past 3 years' rates.

WACC = weight average cost of capital. This was derived based on the first page results of a Google search for the term "X WACC" as summarized in Table 4.

Table 4: Estimating the WACC (Various sources)

EPV of the firm = Value of operating assets + Cash.

EPV of equity = EPV of the firm - Minority Interests - Total Debt.

The computation of the EPV is illustrated in Table 5.

Table 5: Computing the EPV (Author)

Notes to Table 5:

a) Shipment and steel price based on 2013 to 2022 averages.

b) Shipment and steel price based on 2013 to 2020 averages.

c) Shipment based on last 3 years average tonnages. Weighted average price based on 90% of the 2013 to 2020 average prices & 10% of the 2021 to 2022 average prices.

Risks and limitations

You should consider the following risks and limitations when looking at my valuation:

Small sample size.

WACC.

Tubular segment loss making situation.

My financial model drives the valuation. I only had 10 sets of data points to derive the regression equation for each segment. For the US segment, this was not sufficient as the past 2 years' data included those of the mini-mills which have better operating margins. I was surprised by the high R-square. At the same time, the R-Square for the tubular was comparatively lower.

The WACC was based on the current situation of high inflation with the prospect of a recession. We also have the Ukraine invasion. This meant higher risk-free rates and higher equity risk premiums compared to the values over the historical cycle. Chart 5 illustrates what I mean. My valuation is likely on the conservative side.

Chart 5: Historical treasure rates and equity risk premiums (Author)

Notes to Chart 5:

a) Derived based on Damodaran datasets.

b) ERP = equity risk premium.

c) Assumed T-bond rate = risk-free rate.

If you look at Table 5, you can see that the EBITs from the tubular segment under Scenarios 2 and 3 were negative. In 2022, this segment had positive earnings. I would expect that if the segment could not deliver earnings over the long term, it would be shut down or divested. As such the negative contribution in the model should be replaced with zero value. This meant that the value as shown is a conservative estimate.

A recession opportunity

During recessions, steel demand tends to decline as construction and manufacturing activities slow down. This can lead to a reduction in steel prices and negatively impact the performance of steel companies.

But many countries view steel as strategic and takes an effort to protect them. The US is no exception. For example, in the 2007/2008 recession, the U.S. government took several measures to support the steel sector, which was hit hard by the economic downturn.

One of the primary actions taken was the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. This provided a total of $787 billion in stimulus funding for various sectors, including the steel industry. The stimulus package provided funding for infrastructure projects which increased demand for steel products.

The U.S. government also imposed tariffs on imported steel products to protect domestic producers from competition.

There is still debate about whether the US will face a recession. But the steel sector already has several positive initiatives from the government.

The American Iron and Steel Institute has estimated that 5 million metric tons of steel will be needed for every $100 billion of direct infrastructure spending. Based on the $550 billion allocated in the Infrastructure Bill, it is estimated that estimated 27.5 million metric tons of steel would need to be manufactured in the United States.

Under the Chips and Science Act, semiconductor companies are obliged to use American-made iron and steel to construct production facilities.

So unlike 2007/2008, going into the recession, the steel sector is poised to benefit from the above 2 bills. The coming recession is going to be different for the steel sector. The "normal" reduced activities in many sectors would be offset by the additional activities from the above 2 bills.

I would expect X to benefit from this. This time it will be different for X:

In my analysis and valuation, I relied on historical shipment data. This has not taken into account the better steel prospects because of the Infrastructure and Chips bills.

The company is much stronger financially than in 2007. At that juncture, it had only USD 401 million of cash and a Debt Equity ratio of 0.6.

Conclusion

Steel companies are cyclical and their performance will depend on where they are in the steel cycle. Any valuation should be based on the normalized performance over the price cycle.

But steel production is also a capital-intensive one with high fixed costs. This meant that shipment (production) volume will also have an impact on performance.

To assess the impact of both shipment volume and steel prices, I developed a financial model of X. I modeled each business segment separately and then combined their earnings to derive the earnings of X.

I then valued X based on this sum-of-parts earnings and found that there is a margin of safety assuming:

Past 3 years' average shipment volume.

Steel prices based on a weighted average price. I assigned a 90% probability to the average 2013 to 2022 prices and a 10% probability to the average 2021 and 2022 prices.

Steel is a critical industry and in the 2007/08 recession, the US government took measures to support the sector. The US has yet to enter into a recession but the government already has several initiatives that is positive for the sector. I am confident that there would be further initiative if there is a recession. The key is that this time, the prospects of the steel sector are different from that going into the 2007/08 recession.

For X, there is a 42% margin of safety under the current market price. Its value was derived based on historical data that have not accounted for better prospects. At the same time, the company is financially strong. You should not be surprised that I consider X a recession-proof investment for the coming economic downtrend.

