Telos Seeks New Technology Offerings As Revenue Drops
Summary
- Telos Corporation went public in November 2020, selling shares at $17.00.
- The firm provides a variety of cybersecurity services to government agencies and enterprises.
- The company's revenue base has dropped quickly and operating losses are worsening.
- I'm Neutral [Hold] on Telos Corporation until management can restart growth, which likely won't be for some time.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Telos
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went public in November 2020, pricing its shares at $17.00 each.
The company provides IT cybersecurity software and related services for government agencies and commercial enterprises.
Given the firm’s worsening revenue outlook, increasing operating losses and the likely long lead time for developing new product offerings, I’m Neutral [Hold] on Telos Corporation.
Telos Overview
Ashburn, Virginia-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.
Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer John B. Wood, who has been with the firm since 1992 and previously worked on Wall Street for Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Securities.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Security Solutions:
Information Assurance / Xacta
Secure Communications
TSA PreCheck system.
Secure Networks:
Secure Mobility
Network Management and Defense.
Telos’ Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cybersecurity products and services was an estimated $203 billion in 202 and is expected to reach $513 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing proliferation of online threats pursuing greater potential payoff in the form of stolen information.
Also, the continued transition of enterprises and agencies from legacy on-premises systems to the cloud presents new security challenges that must be addressed by the industry. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed firms to greater security threats, not least due to greater dispersion of company personnel in "work from home" environments. Below is a chart indicating the historical and projected future North American cyber security market growth forecast through 2030, by component:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
CLEAR
Cutting Edge
IDEMIA
MetricStream
Palantir Technologies
RSA Archer
ServiceNow
Unisys
Booz Allen Hamilton
General Dynamics
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Science Applications International.
Telos’ Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has fluctuated with no discernible trend:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter jumped materially in Q4 2022:
Operating income by quarter has worsened further into negative territory:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained heavily negative:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, Telos Corporation’s stock price has dropped 73.3% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF (IGV) rise of 0.15%, as the chart indicates below:
Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $119.3 million in cash no debt, either short term or long term.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash generated was $16.5 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $1.0 million. The company paid a whopping $64.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, diluting equity shareholders in the process.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Telos
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.2
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
0.7
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-10.5%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-24.6%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-22.8%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$146,530,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$40,450,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$16,510,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.79
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
TLS’ most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was negative (33.3%) as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
-10.5%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-22.8%
|
Total
|
-33.3%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Future Prospects For Telos
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the need to continue reducing costs in the context of its expected revenue shortfall in 2023 and perhaps beyond.
The revenue shortfalls are coming from "the successful completion of large programs, insufficient new business wins in the second half of 2022 to drive revenues in 2023 and significant revenue reductions on some ongoing programs."
As part of management’s response, the company has created a new position of Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions, to develop new technological solutions.
Also, the firm hired a Vice President of Corporate Growth, to drive revenue generation and new business development company-wide.
Looking ahead, management guided 2023 revenue to be around $128 million at the midpoint of the range, a 41% revenue drop.
Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $22 million at the midpoint, although adjusted figures exclude stock-based compensation, which, in Telos’ case, has been very high and growing.
The company's financial liquidity position is fine, with ample cash and liquidity, no debt and positive free cash flow.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing TLS at an EV/Sales multiple of around 0.2x.
Given the firm’s worsening revenue outlook, increasing operating losses and the likely long lead time for developing new product offerings, I’m Neutral [Hold] on Telos Corporation.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)