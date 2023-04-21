Just_Super

A Quick Take On Telos

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went public in November 2020, pricing its shares at $17.00 each.

The company provides IT cybersecurity software and related services for government agencies and commercial enterprises.

Given the firm’s worsening revenue outlook, increasing operating losses and the likely long lead time for developing new product offerings, I’m Neutral [Hold] on Telos Corporation.

Telos Overview

Ashburn, Virginia-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer John B. Wood, who has been with the firm since 1992 and previously worked on Wall Street for Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Securities.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Security Solutions:

Information Assurance / Xacta

Secure Communications

TSA PreCheck system.

Secure Networks:

Secure Mobility

Network Management and Defense.

Telos’ Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cybersecurity products and services was an estimated $203 billion in 202 and is expected to reach $513 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing proliferation of online threats pursuing greater potential payoff in the form of stolen information.

Also, the continued transition of enterprises and agencies from legacy on-premises systems to the cloud presents new security challenges that must be addressed by the industry. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed firms to greater security threats, not least due to greater dispersion of company personnel in "work from home" environments. Below is a chart indicating the historical and projected future North American cyber security market growth forecast through 2030, by component:

N. American Cyber Security market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

CLEAR

Cutting Edge

IDEMIA

MetricStream

Palantir Technologies

RSA Archer

ServiceNow

Unisys

Booz Allen Hamilton

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Science Applications International.

Telos’ Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has fluctuated with no discernible trend:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter jumped materially in Q4 2022:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has worsened further into negative territory:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained heavily negative:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, Telos Corporation’s stock price has dropped 73.3% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF (IGV) rise of 0.15%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics.

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $119.3 million in cash no debt, either short term or long term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash generated was $16.5 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $1.0 million. The company paid a whopping $64.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, diluting equity shareholders in the process.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Telos

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 0.2 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 0.7 Revenue Growth Rate -10.5% Net Income Margin -24.6% GAAP EBITDA % -22.8% Market Capitalization $146,530,000 Enterprise Value $40,450,000 Operating Cash Flow $16,510,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.79 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

TLS’ most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was negative (33.3%) as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % -10.5% GAAP EBITDA % -22.8% Total -33.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Future Prospects For Telos

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the need to continue reducing costs in the context of its expected revenue shortfall in 2023 and perhaps beyond.

The revenue shortfalls are coming from "the successful completion of large programs, insufficient new business wins in the second half of 2022 to drive revenues in 2023 and significant revenue reductions on some ongoing programs."

As part of management’s response, the company has created a new position of Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions, to develop new technological solutions.

Also, the firm hired a Vice President of Corporate Growth, to drive revenue generation and new business development company-wide.

Looking ahead, management guided 2023 revenue to be around $128 million at the midpoint of the range, a 41% revenue drop.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $22 million at the midpoint, although adjusted figures exclude stock-based compensation, which, in Telos’ case, has been very high and growing.

The company's financial liquidity position is fine, with ample cash and liquidity, no debt and positive free cash flow.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing TLS at an EV/Sales multiple of around 0.2x.

Given the firm’s worsening revenue outlook, increasing operating losses and the likely long lead time for developing new product offerings, I’m Neutral [Hold] on Telos Corporation.