PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 21, 2023 11:15 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.04K Followers

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Bruno - VP, IR

Timothy Knavish - President & CEO

Vince Morales - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Stephen Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John McNulty - BMO

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Josh Spector - UBS

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Peter Clark - Societe Generale

Arun Viswanathan - RBC

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Michael Leithead - Barclays

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Laurent Favre - Exane BNP Pariba

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Jaideep Pandya - On Field Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Elliot, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter PPG Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bruno, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

John Bruno

Thank you, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. Once again, this is John Bruno. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our comments relate to the financial information released after U.S. equity markets closed on Thursday, April 20, 2023. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor Center of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.