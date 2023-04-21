Canadian Stock Buyers Paying Up For Negative Earnings

Apr. 21, 2023 12:30 PM ETTSX Index (SPTSX)XIU:CA, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.06K Followers

Summary

  • Although it’s typical for companies to “beat” lowered earning estimates, the earnings trend is recessionary, with a second sequential quarter of negative growth in 10 of 11 sectors.
  • The second and third quarters aren’t looking better, with EPS forecasts of -10.2% and -2.9%, respectively.
  • A significant price correction is needed to restore attractive investment opportunities for the Canadian equity market.

Canada flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr

About 200 companies in the TSX Composite index are expected to report Q1 earnings over the next month. Although it’s typical for companies to “beat” lowered earnings estimates, the earnings trend is recessionary, with a second sequential quarter of negative growth in

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.06K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.