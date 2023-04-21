da-kuk

We recently published an article on IBM's deteriorating competitive advantage in the age of cloud computing. In light of IBM's Q1 earnings release, we believe it is crucial to present a follow-up article providing a counterargument to the company's optimistic narrative. In our view, IBM's Q1 earnings presentation may have been framed in a way that downplays potential risks and challenges, warranting a closer examination of the company's actual performance and future prospects.

IBM's (NYSE:IBM) recent Q1 2023 earnings call shed light on the company's strategic focus on AI and hybrid cloud, with management expressing optimism about their future prospects. However, it is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective when evaluating IBM's ability to succeed in the highly competitive AI market, given its challenging history and the uncertainties surrounding technological advancements. In this article, we will delve into the details of IBM's AI strategy, assess its recent financial performance, and examine the potential risks that may impact the company's valuation.

IBM Q1 Earnings Call: All In On AI

Upon analyzing IBM's recent Q1 2023 earnings call, we have gleaned insights into the company's strategy and efforts to benefit from AI. While IBM's management seems optimistic about their strategic focus on hybrid cloud and AI, it's essential to maintain a balanced perspective when considering the company's future prospects in the AI market, especially given its previous efforts, which we will touch on later.

During the recent Q1 earnings call, IBM's management has expressed confidence in their emphasis on AI for business, as opposed to AI for consumers, stating that it sets them apart from competitors. While IBM's management projected that AI could add $16 trillion to the global economy by 2030, the company's ability to successfully capitalize on this opportunity remains uncertain, as competition in the AI space is intense, and technological advancements can be unpredictable. We believe competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) will be formidable competitors in the enterprise AI space. For more information, please read our recently published article on Microsoft's AI prowess.

According to IBM's management, their use of advanced AI techniques, such as foundation models, large language models, and generative AI, allows them to create 100 AI models from a single dataset. While management claimed this approach has reportedly led to a 70% faster time to value in early cloud engagements, it's worth noting that these successful cases may not be representative of the typical customer experiences and that we have not come across an independent study to back up these claims.

During the call, management revealed IBM's numerous collaborations with major companies like Citi (C), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Adobe (ADBE), EY, Juniper Networks (JNPR), and Nokia (NOK) demonstrate their commitment to enhancing various business processes through AI. However, the long-term success of these partnerships and their ability to drive substantial cost savings and productivity gains for clients remains to be seen in their clients' reported financial numbers.

Financially, IBM reported a 3% revenue growth in data and AI during the earnings call, reflecting growth across data management, business analytics, and asset and supply chain management. Additionally, the company has automated over 24 million transactions with RPA, avoiding hundreds of thousands of manual tasks and eliminating the risk of human error. Although management cited these growth rates as an encouraging sign, we fail to see how 3% is an encouraging number considering the IMF is projecting a 6.6% global inflation rate in 2023.

A Difficult History With AI

Although some investors may be excited about IBM's ability to benefit from AI, we believe it is important to consider its difficult history with AI, particularly in the healthcare sector. IBM's Watson was once viewed as a promising force in healthcare, especially after its impressive Jeopardy! win in 2011. However, the sale of Watson Health to Francisco Partners for over $1 billion, after having spent over $5 billion just on acquisitions to build the business and employing 7,000 people at its peak, raises doubts about IBM's capacity to capitalize on AI technology in healthcare effectively.

The intention behind Watson Health was to revolutionize healthcare by providing valuable insights to oncologists, pharmaceutical companies, and assisting in matching patients with clinical trials. Unfortunately, the reality fell short of these expectations. High-profile partnerships, such as the one with MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, disintegrated due to insufficient data and the AI system's inability to process complex patient files.

IBM's strategy in approaching AI for healthcare was marred with flaws, characterized by a series of unforced errors and over-promising on what their technology could deliver. Watson's failure can be attributed to both IBM's strategic missteps and the fact that the technology was not yet ready to tackle the ambitious tasks it aimed to accomplish.

Valuation

In our analysis, we are skeptical of IBM's ability to benefit significantly from AI, and as a result, we think the company's valuation could come under pressure in the near future. Currently, IBM is trading at a 28% discount relative to the S&P 500 on a forward 1-year consensus PE basis. While this might seem like an attractive investment opportunity, it is important to consider that the stock's current valuation is within the higher half of its 10-year range, which has fluctuated between a 12% and a 50% discount.

The stock is currently trading at 13.5x forward 1-year consensus EPS, placing it at the higher end of its 10-year range, which spans between 8 and 16 times. This relatively high valuation, in our opinion, can be attributed to the bullish assumption that IBM has re-entered growth mode following its acquisition of Red Hat. However, we argue that the 5.5% revenue growth witnessed in 2022 was primarily driven by easier comparables due to COVID-related disruptions in prior years and the expansion of Red Hat through IBM's powerful sales network, rather than a genuine resurgence in growth.

As the macroeconomic environment weakens, we believe that IBM's growth may disappoint investors. We expect that the company's hardware and consulting segments could experience increased downside volatility, thereby impacting overall performance negatively. In light of these concerns, our view is that IBM's current valuation may be somewhat inflated, given the underlying risks and potential for underperformance in a challenging macroeconomic climate. Therefore, we advise caution when considering IBM as an investment opportunity.

Conclusion

While IBM's management appears optimistic about the company's AI strategy, we believe it is essential to approach these prospects with caution. IBM's track record in AI, especially in healthcare, coupled with the competitive landscape and uncertain technological advancements, cast doubt on its ability to capitalize on AI effectively. Furthermore, the company's current valuation may be inflated due to bullish assumptions about its growth trajectory, which may not be warranted in a weakening macroeconomic environment. As a result, we recommend investors exercise prudence when considering IBM as an investment opportunity, as there are underlying risks and potential for underperformance in the challenging market conditions ahead.