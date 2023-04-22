Panuwat Dangsungnoen

Catalyst watch for the week of April 23. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan says the blackout period starts for the FOMC ahead of the May meeting. Investors should also look out for Q1 GDP. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran says the earnings calendar is lit with tech giant Amazon ( AMZN ) and industrial giants like Caterpillar Inc ( CAT ). Hot topic: Will big tech layoffs continue?

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Julie Morgan: So, Kim, what do you have for macro next week?

Kim Khan: Well, one thing that's off the table is Fed speakers, because they're going to be starting their blackout period ahead of the May meeting. So that starts on Saturday. And so you won't hear much from them, but there'll be plenty of stuff to look at, and the Fed will be looking closely at.

I mean, what don't we have? Let me look at the list I got, consumer confidence, new home sales on Tuesday. Wednesday, we've got durable goods, we've got retail inventories, wholesale inventories. And then going into Thursday, we've got their usual jobless claims, pending home sales. sales, but the big one Thursday is going to be the advanced reading of Q1 GDP, looking to come in around 2% cooler than the fourth quarter, which should please the Fed, but it wouldn't be too low to kind of spark immediate recession concerns.

We've also got the personal income and spending on Friday. The favorite inflation gauge of the Fed speakers, they are in their blackout period, there's a lot to pay attention to next week. Yeah, especially as things have really changed since the Silicon Valley bank situation. We're now pricing in more than 80% chance that the Fed will hike by a quarter point at the main meeting.

And there's also now about a 25 plus percent chance that they'll hike again at the June meeting. And that's the highest that that percentage has been since we had the whole systematic issue with Silicon Valley Bank and the worries of bank contagion. So things are kind of back to normal in that sense, but there's also worries about a credit crunch with bank lending. It's, you know, it's going to be tough for the Fed to make, you know, an easy decision.

The employment situation is improving a little bit in their eyes by softening, but you had the core CPI a little hotter than expected.

Also, since we have the Fed's beige book, which provides anecdotal evidence, I'm going to provide a little anecdotal evidence myself on inflation as I just completed a trip with my college buddy where we drove from Chicago to San Francisco.

So, saw a lot of the country in only like five days. So, quick trip, but you could see different, you know, prices around the major cities and the major states and gas prices really like, you know, just above $3 per gallon. That kind of surprised me in a lot of states.

The probably best sign of cooling inflation we had though was the all-you-can-eat sushi and all-you-can-drink sake for $50 at a restaurant in the middle of the Nevada desert in Elko, right near the Utah salt flats. So given what they have to do to get the fish in there and the shipping costs and everything, I thought it was a pretty good deal.

Julie: Okay, Kim. You know we got to ask. I mean, you mentioned it. Did you indulge?

Kim: I did. I wasn't driving. I had the all-you-can-eat sushi, but I got the all-you-can-drink sake, of course.

Julie: Oh, that sounds tasty. Now, which brings us to Kevin. Kevin, what do you have for earnings?

Kevin Curran: Yeah, I guess I'll use a food metaphor playing off, Kim, that it's an earnings sandwich leading off with consumer staples at the beginning of the week can end with energy. Coca-Cola and Pepsi are leading off the early earnings week before we get started next week.

Then it'll be bookended by Chevron and Exxon on the other end. In between those pieces of bread there, we have a big tech burger, let's say. There's Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta due in the middle of the week.

They'll be joined by some industrial giants like Caterpillar and Boeing that are seen as major bellwethers, payment processors like Visa and MasterCard, and then a host of defense players following after Lockheed Martin this week.

That'll be Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman up in the middle of the week next week.

And then also one more that I'll have my eye on just as a smaller one, but maybe an interesting one for investors to take a look at is UBS, which will be the first report they'll have since their shotgun wedding to Crosstown rival credit in recent weeks.

Julie: Okay, so the big name that really stands out for me is Amazon. What are you expecting?

Kevin: Yeah, so Amazon is part of the big tech burger there, as I said. I think that Amazon will be an interesting report because we'll be looking at what they're doing for the bottom line. They always post a huge revenue number, but the earnings have really been lacking recently.

And I think the hot seat, well, CEO Andy Jassy has really been on the hot seat and the fire underneath him has been, let's say, stoked higher in 2023. And he's responded by cutting a lot of roles. He did an 18,000 job reduction among white collar workers. And then that was followed by another 9,000 jobs cut in March. So, we got to see really if these job cuts are really impacting the bottom line, what the trajectory for AWS is.

And just if he can really right the ship here where, you know, there's never been a CEO in question after Jeff Bezos kind of gave him the blessing as a successor. But if he's not really producing, there might be a little bit more questions about his role. And that's certainly not a position that we're familiar seeing Amazon in.

Julie: Okay, this is just another company, or yet another company, that has been laying off workers. What do you and Kim think about that?

Kim: I think that the jobs numbers are interesting and they're starting to reflect those kinds of layoffs that we've been seeing. A lot of times we've had reports of big tech layoffs and these massive numbers, but they haven't really made the needle move as far as national levels are concerned.

But now we've had initial jobless claims really kind of ticking up to the 240,000, 250,000 per week mark. So it's leading into the broader economy, and that's got to be a concern for those people worried about recession.

Kevin: I think it's just kind of one of those situations where we've been in a bull market for so long.

I mean, we had the, of course, COVID-driven dive that kind of put a hiccup in the decade-long bull run that we had. And we also had an era of easy monetary policy. And we haven't really seen a lot of these companies in the modern day have to really tighten their belts and not just pin their hopes on growth ad infinitum.

And it's kind of a sign that spending habits and the era of big tech just growing without necessarily worrying about profit has turned and that'll affect the workforces of some of their companies for sure, as we've seen with not just Amazon, like we talked about, but Meta being a major company to pull back that's reporting next week as well.

And then Disney recently, I mean, we can go down the list of companies that have been pulling back on hiring or at least or, you know, firing significant amounts of people.

So when the Fed turns this is something that happens, it just doesn't happen in a long time. So we kind of forgot that this is how it goes.

Kim: Yeah, I think we'll also have to see like how these companies execute once they've cut their staff. I mean, we talk about Disney doing it, kind of have more confidence than with them and Bob Iger. They've kind of been through these cycles before, and, you know, they know how to kind of right the ship and keep morale higher.

Tech CEOs, these, you know, big tech CEOs, I think, have a little more trouble, you know, trying to, you know, deal with, like, you know, they overhire, and then they have to cut a lot, that hits morale, then they have trouble kind of like, you know, boosting morale. I've seen like just a lot of the tech CEOs saying, you know, getting all mad at people who resisted coming to the office, saying, you know, not getting bonuses, saying stuff like, get out of pity city, or, you know, hey, sell your dog so you can get into the office and not work remotely.

Those are outliers, but I'm using it in the way that, like, you know, these tech CEOs of like, I'm going to outwork every single one of my employees. It's okay to put these crazy demands on them. How they're actually going to deal with boosting productivity at a time when the shareholders are asking them to cut staff.

Julie: My question is, do you think that this is going to continue as far as the job cuts are concerned at all these different tech companies?

Kevin: It'll depend how the earnings look, I guess. How many people do they have to cut? I mean, we looked at, if you look at companies, even like Amazon, like I mentioned, they cut, you know, 18,000 people and then decided it wasn't enough, go back and cut another nine.

Salesforce did a couple rounds. It depends on what they're looking at for what makes sense to them. And how many roles are superfluous? I mean, you looked at some of the hiring during the pandemic and it was pretty outrageous.

Some of the companies that tacked onto their total headcount and some of the firing that we're seeing, and maybe this is part of the reason that it's not making a huge dent in the jobs numbers is the fact that a lot of these companies overhired and they would have needed to get rid of a lot of these roles anyway in the long run, regardless of what the economic situation was gonna turn out to be.

Kim: I think it does continue because they're gonna rely on a huge productivity boost from AI. Whether or not that happens is still up in the air. It could very well not, but it'll be another excuse to keep trimming people and kind of pleasing investor by saying, oh yeah, we're just converting all our focus into AI to do what we needed to do before.

Kevin: Whatever the buzzword, I guess, we'll hire in that area and fire in the one that's gone by.