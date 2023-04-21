argenx: Exciting Genmab Partnership, All Eyes On Q1 Earnings And CIDP Readout

Apr. 21, 2023 1:34 PM ETargenx SE (ARGX)GMAB
Summary

  • Genmab partnership: argenx and Genmab plan to collaborate to advance antibody therapies in immunology and oncology, leveraging proprietary technologies and sharing costs and profits equally.
  • Q1 2023 sales expectations: Minor headwinds expected in efgartigimod's US sales due to seasonality, but growth anticipated to continue in 2H 2023 with regulatory decisions and international launches.
  • We have maintained a hold rating on argenx due to a) Q1 seasonality headwinds in Vyvgart's sales for Q1 2023 and b) cautiousness around the CIDP readout (expected in 2H).

Antibody drug conjugated with cytotoxic payload.

Love Employee

Genmab partnership update

On April 17, argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced a unique partnership with Genmab (GMAB) to advance both companies' advanced antibody therapies in immunology and oncology. We believe the partnership between Genmab and argenx allows both

