HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 21, 2023 12:39 PM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.05K Followers

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Morgan - Vice President of Investor Relations

Sam Hazen - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Rutherford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Whit Mayo - SVB Securities

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Andrew Mok - UBS

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Jason Cassorla - Citigroup

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to the HCA Healthcare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Frank Morgan. Please go ahead, sir.

Frank Morgan

Good morning and welcome to everyone on today’s call. With me this morning is our CEO, Sam Hazen; and CFO, Bill Rutherford. Sam and Bill will provide some prepared remarks and then we will take a few questions.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, let me remind everyone that should today’s call contain any forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that might be expressed today. More information on forward-looking statements and these factors are listed in today’s press release and in our various SEC filings.

On this morning’s call, we may reference measures such as adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table providing supplemental information on adjusted EBITDA and reconciling net income attributable

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.