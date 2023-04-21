Intellia Therapeutics: Signs Of Possible Life

Summary

  • Shares of CRISPR-Cas9 genomic editor Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. have retreated over 80% since hitting an all-time intraday high of $202.73 in late June 2021.
  • Despite the pullback, very early returns suggest a functional cure for HAE and (possibly) ATTR amyloidosis from its first two clinical assets, representing a total $15 billion market opportunity.
  • With the FDA clearing an IND to include U.S. hospitals in a Phase 2 HAE study and a pivotal ATTR-cardiomyopathy scheduled to commence near YE23, Intellia merited a deeper dive.
  • A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Researcher working with DNA .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

It's easy to attack and destroy an act of creation. It's a lot more difficult to perform one.”― Chuck Palahniuk.

Today, we take a deeper look at mid-cap developmental concern in the Gene Editing field. This company

Intellia is Leading the Genome Editing Revolution

November Company Presentation

Power of CRISPR:

November Company Presentation

In Vivo Development Pipeline Fueled by Robust Research Engine

November Company Presentation

Ex Vivo Development Pipeline Fueled by Robust Research Engine

November Company Presentation

NTLA-2001 for Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis

November Company Presentation

NTLA-2001 Expanded Phase 1 Study

November Company Presentation

NTLA-2002 for Hereditary Angioedema (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HAE' title='Haemonetics Corporation'>HAE</a>)

November Company Presentation

NTLA-2002 Phase 1/2 Trial Design

November Company Presentation

Beyond Gene Inactivation, Intellia is Also Advancing Targeted Insertion Programs

November Company Presentation

Potential version 2

November Company Presentation

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

