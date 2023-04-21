jejim

This analysis of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) aimed to identify the company's strategic advantages that have driven its growing market leadership in the Electronic Design Automation ('EDA') industry. To accomplish this, we conducted a thorough investigation of the company's revenue streams across its EDA, IP, and Software Integrity product segments, assessing their respective growth trends. Furthermore, we delved into Synopsys' product development initiatives, evaluating its patent publications and cited patents by customers, and ultimately determining the company's competitive edge in this regard.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Growth Supported by High Growth to IP Segment

Synopsys Segments ($000s) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average EDA 1,798,421 1,935,056 1,982,809 2,115,351 2,333,327 2,581,423 Growth Rate (YoY %) 7.6% 2.5% 6.7% 10.3% 10.6% 7.5% IP & System Integration 762,966 905,107 1,041,815 1,201,402 1,463,059 1,997,046 Growth Rate (YoY %) 18.6% 15.1% 15.3% 21.8% 36.5% 21.5% Software Integrity Products & Services 163,493 280,895 336,069 357,472 395,194 467,502 Growth Rate (YoY %) 71.8% 19.6% 6.4% 10.6% 18.3% 25.3% Other 0 0 0 11,056 12,613 35,571 Growth Rate (YoY %) 14.1% 182.0% 98.1% Total 2,724,880 3,121,058 3,360,694 3,685,281 4,204,193 5,081,542 Growth Rate (YoY %) 14.5% 7.7% 9.7% 14.1% 20.9% 13.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the company’s segment breakdown from its annual reports, its IP segment is its second largest segment (38% of revenues) and only trailing behind the EDA segment (50.8% of revenues). Despite being smaller than the EDA segment, we can see the IP segment grew at a rate of 36.5% in 2022, which is more than 3 times higher than the EDA segment which grew at 10.6%. The growth of 36.5% in the IP segment is also well above its 5-year average of 21.5% and the company’s total growth rate of 20.9%

IP Revenue Revenue ($ mln) % of Total Revenue Average Growth Cadence 418 14% 16% Synopsys 1,997 38% 21% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In comparison, its next largest competitor, Cadence (CDNS) also has an IP segment but is comparatively smaller compared to Synopsys. The company’s IP segment growth rates are fairly similar with Cadence just slightly below Synopsys but Cadence’s revenue as a % of total is much lower than Synopsys. Thus, we believe the IP segment has contributed to the large increase in the EDA market share for Synopsys as its IP segment is a significant percentage of total revenue and it has a higher average growth rate than Cadence. According to Market Research Future, the IP market was projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% which is higher compared to the EDA market CAGR which was forecasted to grow by a 9.1% CAGR based on Grand View Research. Thus, we expect the IP segment to continue to be a significant contributor to growth for Synopsys going forward.

Strong Product Development Support Key Customers

As identified in our previous analysis on Cadence, Synopsys has the highest number of patents among competitors (top 3) and we believe it to be an advantage for the company. One of the examples of the company’s product development is its Synopsys DSO.ai™ (Design Space Optimization AI) design system which has been adopted by customers such as STMicro and SK Hynix. According to the company, the solution uses AI Optimization and provides customers with benefits as claimed by Synopsys as...

more than 3x productivity increases, up to 25% lower total power and a significant reduction in die size, with reduced use of overall resources. - Synopsys

Based on Synopsys' annual report, the company has 3,400 patents in total in 2022. This is larger compared to Cadence which has around 1,802 patents.

Total Number of Patent Publications 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 13-year Average Synopsys 361 381 310 309 259 290 380 Growth Rate (YoY %) -22.4% 5.5% -18.6% -0.3% -16.2% 12.0% 31.0% -0.2% Cadence 110 100 105 197 150 103 91 Growth Rate (YoY %) -30.4% -9.1% 5.0% 87.6% -23.9% -31.3% -11.7% -3.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Global Data, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table, Synopsys has a higher number of patent publications than Cadence, which is over 3 more times in 2022. We analyze the number of patents that companies are using to advance their research based on GreyB Insights.

Company Number of Synopsys Patents Cited/Referenced Number of Cadence Patents Cited/Referenced IBM (IBM) 192 16 TSMC (TSM) 171 N/A Cadence Design Systems 120 N/A Synopsys N/A 4 Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) 102 11 GlobalFoundries (GFS) 76 N/A Siemens (Mentor Graphics) (OTCPK:SIEGY) 64 3 Intel (INTC) 56 14 Wilmington Trust 52 N/A Xilinx (AMD) 46 N/A Altera (Intel) 43 N/A Huawei N/A 4 Texas Instruments (TXN) N/A 3 Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) N/A 3 Fujitsu N/A 2 Alliance Semiconductor N/A 2 Click to enlarge

Source: GreyB, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table, IBM is the top with the highest number of cited Synopsys patents followed by TSMC. This is significant as TSMC is the world’s largest foundry by market share (59% in Q4 2022) according to TrendForce and is a long-standing partner of Synopsys. Furthermore, the company is part of a strategic alliance with TSMC known as its 3DFabric Alliance as one of its EDA partners. This is then followed by Samsung and GlobalFoundries with 102 and 76 patents respectively. Additionally, the company’s top customer, Intel, cited 56 Synopsys patents. In total, 738 patents from Synopsys had been cited by semicon chipmakers and foundries compared to 41 patents cited by chipmakers and foundries for Cadence.

According to GreyB Insights...

If patents or patents from a particular technology area of a company receive a lot of citations, it implies that the technology is being followed and incrementally innovated by the citing companies. It also indicates that citing companies are working on similar and closely related technologies.

Therefore, we believe that Synopsys’ superior patent portfolio breadth to Cadence is highlighted where its patents had been cited by its top customers including Intel and other chipmakers and the top foundries in the world.

Superior Patent Breadth to Cadence

The company’s largest competitor Cadence Design Systems has cited 120 of Synopsys’ patents and Mentor Graphics (Siemens) cited 64 of Synopsys' patents. This is significant as Cadence Systems is the number two largest EDA company in the market followed by Siemens, additionally, Cadence’s market share has increased over the past 6 years. Thus, we examine the relationship between the two companies to determine the possible reasons for Synopsys allowing Cadence to cite its patents and leverage its patent portfolio.

In terms of the business breakdown of both companies, both companies primarily derive revenues from EDA solutions including design and custom IC design and verification tools. Moreover, both companies have IP products. The only main difference in their product portfolio is Synopsys has application security products under its software integrity segment which are products that “enable security and development teams to build secure, high-quality software faster”. Additionally, both companies have previously collaborated in the past to integrate their EDA tools and develop a "tightly linked flow between the Synopsys Design Compiler synthesis tool and Cadence's Silicon Ensemble and IC Craftsman layout offerings”.

Also, in relation to patent law, patents “are granted by patent offices in exchange for a full disclosure of the invention”, implying that patents are publicly disclosed and can be viewed by everyone. Moreover, companies cite patents for distinguishing their own patent application and allow the patent examiner to acknowledge the cited patent and assist the company in the event of patent litigation. Royalty fees are also not owed to the owner of the cited patent.

By citing a similar patent as a backward citation, this signals to your patent examiner that you have seen the related patent and can demonstrate that your patent application is distinguishable. When a patent is cited, it also indicates that the examiner knew about this particular patent and still considered your invention patentable. Then your patent will be presumed to be valid over the cited patent. So if your patent is later involved in litigation, it would hard for the other side to claim that if the examiner only about this patent, they would not have granted the patent. – Goldstein Patent Law

Thus, both companies are fierce competitors with similar business segments though Synopsys has application security products that Cadence does not. However, despite Synopsys’ superior patent portfolio breadth to Cadence, its patents have been cited by the company 120 times which is much higher compared to 4 times for Synopsys to Cadence patents. We believe this helps Cadence protect its product portfolio from any litigation by distinguishing its patent application from the cited patent. Notwithstanding, we see this as just a legal administrative procedure rather than providing an edge to either Cadence or Synopsys.

Risk: Patent Infringement Lawsuit

One of the risks of the company is its patent infringement lawsuit in 2022 between its EDA customers and Bell Semiconductor, based on its annual report, which...

began filing a series of patent infringement lawsuits against certain technology companies alleging that certain semiconductor devices designed using certain design tools offered by electronic design automation (EDA) vendors, including Synopsys, infringe upon one or more patents held by Bell Semic.

The company is seeking a permanent injunction for customers of Synopsys to prohibit them from using allegedly infringed Synopsys’ EDA solutions. Moreover, the company filed complaints to the US International Trade Commission to seek a ban on the import of chips and sale of chips using certain EDA solutions from Synopsys. Thus, we believe this could impact the company’s revenue and customers negatively if Bell Semiconductor is successful in this lawsuit.

Verdict

All in all, Synopsys' market leadership and market share gains can be attributed, in large part, to its significant exposure in the rapidly growing IP segment. Furthermore, the company's patent portfolio surpasses that of its competitor, Cadence, with a higher number of cited patents by chipmakers and foundries, including the industry's top foundries such as TSMC, which demonstrates strong customer relationships and reinforces Synopsys' share gains. In addition, Synopsys' patent breadth is notably superior to Cadence, as evidenced by the latter's significantly higher number of citations to Synopsys' patents. As a result of these factors, we rate Synopsys as a Buy in line with analyst consensus, with a price target of $424.93, representing a 12.55% upside potential.