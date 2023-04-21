Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 21, 2023 1:18 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.05K Followers

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

ND Maduemezia - VP, IR

Olivier Le Peuch - CEO

Stephane Biguet - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James West - Evercore ISI

David Anderson - Barclays

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the SLB Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be an opportunity for your questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Investor Relations ND Maduemezia. Please go ahead.

ND Maduemezia

Thank you, Leah. Good morning, and welcome to the SLB first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being hosted from Rio, Brazil, following our Board meeting, held earlier this week.

Joining us on the call are Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer; and Stephane Biguet, Chief

Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest 10K filing and our other SEC filings.

Our comments today may also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our first quarter press release, which is on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Olivier.

Olivier Le Peuch

Thank you, ND.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.