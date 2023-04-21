Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 21, 2023 1:24 PM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.05K Followers

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hansen Shi - Director of IR

Mars Cai - Chairman and CEO

Maria Xin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vicky Wei - Citi

Charlie Chen - China Renaissance

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing-by for Energy Monsters 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference call, Director of Investor Relations. Hansen Shi.

Hansen Shi

Thank you. Welcome to our 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mars Cai, Energy Monsters Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights and financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please note, that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this call are in RMB.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mars Cai, for the business and operation highlights.

Mars Cai

Thank you, Hansen. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings call.

I would like to start-off with an overview of 2022. Last year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.