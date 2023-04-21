Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

Thesis

Ray Dalio's thinking has shaped our investment philosophy at a foundational level. And the core thesis for today is to explain why Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) are two excellent fits for Dalio's approach, particularly from the perspective of the macro commodity cycle and also geographic diversification.

In the Dalio approach, selecting specific stocks and diversifying sub-sectors should be the final detail in the investment process, not the first step. The first step for any sound investment approach should start at a macroscopic level: risk isolation, asset class allocation, geographical diversification, and macroscopic cycle considerations. That is the reason that in both our personal accounts and also our investment service, we begin with a barbell model to isolate risks and diversify at a grand level. Then the next step is to allocate assets across classes that respond to fundamental economic forces with different (ideally opposite) sensitivity, as illustrated in the chart below. Only after these essential steps are completed do we proceed to the next level of picking specific stocks and funds.

Source: macro-ops.com

The portfolio held by Bridgewater Associates (see the next chart below) serves as a good reflection of Dalio's thinking. As seen, the top positions in the portfolio are a balanced mix of U.S. equity (such as IVV) and international equity (IEMG and VWO). Holding a mix of U.S. and international ETFs can help to diversify an investment portfolio across different geographic regions and market segments, different economies, and currency markets, which can all help to isolate risks and enhance returns. At the same, the Bridgewater portfolio is also peppered with some tactical stock holdings as seen (such as PG, JNJ, et al.) A similar style we practice ourselves too to take advantage of specific tactical opportunities.

Ray Dalio 13F Holdings & Trades

Against this backdrop, I will next elaborate on my thesis on PBR SU. My thesis is that they are two oil stocks that align well with Dalio's above framework on multiple fronts. More specifically,

Firstly, and obviously, as international companies, they both provide geographical diversification, which is particularly advantageous for investors who are primarily exposed to the U.S. market only.

Additionally, both are well-positioned to benefit from the current commodity cycle in the next 3~5 years. In the nearer term, the ongoing conflict in the Russian/Ukraine region should keep oil prices high and provide support for their business.

Furthermore, these companies are also well-suited as tactical holdings. As you will see later, the divergence between their market valuation and fundamentals has become too large to ignore in my view. Both Petrobras and Suncor Energy are currently boasting the strongest financial positions in a decade, enjoying record capital allocation flexibility, and benefiting peak-level ROIC (return on capital invested). Yet their valuation multiples are near a bottom level in a decade.

A new oil cycle is starting

At a macroscopic level, I view the past decade as the down cycle for the oil sector. Oil prices dropped from a peak near $150 in 2008 to a bottom below $25 in 2020. As a result, the sector has faced an extremely challenging environment, and PBR and SU have not been immune to these difficulties.

However, I view the current environment as a turning point and also the beginning of the up cycle for the oil sector in the next few years. Oil price has reversed its downward trend both due to short-term issues like the Russian/Ukraine situation and also the structural supply-demand imbalance accumulated over the past years. As detailed in my earlier article, I view a $105 average oil price in the next 3~5 years as a conservative estimate to just keep pace with inflation. And historically, oil prices (or energy prices in general) have risen at a pace far exceeding inflation in the long term.

And you can see some of the signals of this new cycle from the chart below. Both companies are demonstrating strong performance. For instance, PBR boasts a gross margin of 52.10%, while SU's is even higher at 61.52%. Bottomline-oriented margins (such as EBIT and net profit margins) are equally impressive. To provide context, the table below compares their gross profit margin to that of CVX and MSFT. I know that MSFT operates in a different industry. Here, it serves as a useful example to make my point, given that MSFT is often cited as the gold standard for profitability.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

At the same time, both companies now boast superb financial strength and capital allocation flexibility, thus well-poised to reinvest, grow, and/or reward shareholders. As demonstrated in the chart's top panel below, SU has trimmed its long-term debt from over $14B in 201 to a current level of only $9.3B, the lowest level in a decade. The picture for PBR (see the bottom panel) is even more dramatic. Its long-term debt has decreased from a peak level of ~$130B in 2013 to its current level of only $29.9B, also the lowest level in a decade.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

The combination of strong profitability and low debt burden means superb capital allocation flexibility. To wit, SU's interest coverage (defined as interest expenses divided by EBIT) now hovers near 12x, among the highest level in a decade and almost 2x higher than its long-term average of 6.1x. A coverage ratio of 12x means it only requires ~8% of its EBIT earnings to service its debt. And again, the picture for PBR is even stronger. Its interest coverage is now at a peak in a decade, sitting at 20.1x, almost five times higher than its average in the past decade (around 4.1x). And an interest coverage ratio of 20+ means it only requires less than 5% of its EBIT earnings to service its debt.

As a result, both companies now have a lot more dispensable cash to reinvest and fuel further growth, as detailed next.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Long-term growth and return potential

In the long term, the growth rate of a business is simply the product of its ROIC (return on invested capital) and reinvestment rates. Over the past decade, both PBR and SU had miserable ROICs during the down cycle mentioned above. To wit, PBR's average ROIC was merely 4.87%, and SU's average ROIC was even lower at 4.0%. The COVID pandemic in 2020 sent their ROIC into the negatives and also marked the bottom of the cycle. Since then, both companies have staged a V-shaped recovery in their ROIC. And both their ROICs currently sit at a record level in a decade. To wit, PBR's ROIC stands at 33.7% and SU's at 17.18%.

Assuming a 10% reinvestment rate, which is consistent with both companies' recent track records, they can expect healthy mid-single-digit growth rates sustainably going forward. In this case, PBR's real growth rate would be about 3.3% (33.7% ROIC x 10% reinvestment rate = 3.3% growth rate). Adding a 3% inflation adjustment brings the nominal growth rate to over 6%. SU's real growth rate would be about 1.7% (17.18% ROIC x 10% reinvestment rate = 1.7% growth rate), and adding a 3% inflation adjustment brings the nominal growth rate to ~5%.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

In terms of valuation, both PBR and SU stocks are significantly undervalued despite the strong profitability, ROIC, and financial strengths mentioned above. SU is currently trading at only 3.5x of its cash from operations (CFO, see the top panel of the next chart below), while PBR is only at about 1.5x. These valuations are simply absurd, both in absolute terms and also relative terms (for example, when compared to their US peers such as CVX or their own historical averages).

To wit, PBR's historical valuation has fluctuated between 5x and 0.7x CFO over the past, with an average of 2.6x. Its current valuation of 1.5x CFO is more than a 40% discount from its historical average. Similarly, SU's historical valuation has fluctuated between 2.1x CFO and ~15x CFO, with an average of ~7.0x. Its current valuation of 3.5x CFO is only half of its historical average.

Assuming a valuation reversion to the mean in the next five years, both stocks have the potential to deliver double-digit annual total returns, considering their growth potential just analyzed above and the valuation expansion.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Risks and final thoughts

Both stocks face some risks. Both companies face common risks for the overall energy sector and also their own unique risks. Both companies are sensitive to commodity price volatility and regulatory risks. Their financial performance is closely tied to the prices of crude oil, natural gas, and other energy commodities. The energy industry is subject to a complex web of regulations at the local, national, and international levels. PBR, as a state-owned business, is especially sensitive to political and regulatory factors. For example, PBR had recently undergone some sudden changes in its CEO. The changes in its CEO have been more frequent than most investors would like to see, a reflection of the political uncertainties the company is facing. For example, in March 2021, the Brazilian government replaced the CEO of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, with Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former army general. Then more recently, its then-CEO Jose Mauro Coelho abruptly resigned after serving for just around two months.

In summary, in turbulent times, sticking to a fundamentally sound approach is especially important. Ray Dalio's philosophy has not only helped us navigate such turbulence before, but also helped us identify tactical investment opportunities. And our screening shows that under current conditions, both Petrobras and Suncor Energy Inc. align well with Dalio's principles on multiple fronts: the macro commodity cycle, geographic diversification, and a wide margin of safety offered by the extreme divergence between fundamentals and valuation multiples.