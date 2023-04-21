Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dana Nolan - Head, IR

John Turner - CEO

David Turner - Sr. EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs

Erika Najarian - UBS

John Pancari - Evercore

Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Regions Financial Corporation’s Quarterly Earnings Call. My name is Christine, and I will be your operator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Dana Nolan to begin.

Dana Nolan

Thank you, Christine. Welcome to Regions first quarter 2023 earnings call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding the quarter. Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, prepared comments and Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today.

Once again, Regions delivered another solid quarter, underscoring our commitment to generating consistent, sustainable long-term performance. We generated earnings of $588 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.62. Despite recent events in the banking industry, we remain focused on the fundamentals and things we can control.

We’ve spent over a decade enhancing our interest rate risk, credit risk, capital and liquidity management frameworks. Our relationship-based banking approach, coupled with our favorable geographic footprint uniquely positions us to weather an uncertain market backdrop.

Further, balance and diversity on both sides of the balance sheet have been a key focus for years. As a result, we are well

