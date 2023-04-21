Arsenii Palivoda

Thesis

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is a leading player in the mobile app marketing and monetization space, offering services for user acquisition, mediation, and attribution. Recent technological improvements and increased engagement during the pandemic have resulted in higher software revenue and EBITDA. However, the outlook for future growth is uncertain, particularly as the mobile games industry faces challenges from a slower economy, changing post-pandemic behavior, and privacy changes that limit publishers' ability to acquire new players cost-effectively. Despite AppLovin's high incremental margin software business and potential for growth in its publishing unit, the lack of visibility on the mobile market's future makes me stay on the sidelines for now.

Why do I remain on the sidelines?

AppLovin, faces a challenging operating environment as the outlook of mobile gaming has been impacted by macro headwinds. The industry is still grappling with the headwinds of a post-COVID decline in spending habits, an economic slowdown, and the impact of prior iOS platform changes. While there are some signs of stabilization, it is unclear when the industry will return to growth, which is dependent on macro factors and the ecosystem replacing lost user acquisition efficacy.

Moreover, I believe there are a limited set of organic growth drivers for AppLovin. The company's focus has shifted towards the potential for improvements to technology to drive revenue gains, such as lower error rates for AppDiscovery. Although AppLovin has out-executed its competitors in recent years, it is difficult to predict when updates such as its AXON engine will come through. While AppLovin's high incremental margin software business and publishing unit position it well for when the mobile market turns, there is no visible catalyst at this point for a re-rating or higher revision for consensus estimates. Although the company has an attractive free cash flow yield and repurchase authorization, it makes sense to be cautious and remain on the sidelines until there is more visibility on the market, in my view.

AppLovin offers investors a differentiated model

AppLovin has a strong position in mobile user acquisition and monetization, which has enabled the company to vertically integrate into game publishing. Through this strategy, AppLovin has acquired first-party data across different genres to power enhanced software solutions and create a closed ecosystem of services and content similar to large technology firms. The company's continuously improving software also drives organic growth for its owned mobile games, resulting in robust financial performance and cash generation that can be used for further acquisitions. This model is highly differentiated and has led to strong shareholder returns, even though AppLovin trades at a discount compared to other platform enablement companies. There is potential for the stock to re-rate higher as investors become more familiar with the company and its positioning.

Company Presentation

AppLovin Software serves a large and growing TAM

The global mobile games market generated over $85 billion in revenue in 2020, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%+ over the next three years, driven by factors such as rising incomes, higher quality games, increasing smartphone penetration, and improving data speeds. The proliferation of apps and games resulting from lower barriers to entry and reduced costs for developers has led to increased demand for discovery and monetization tools, which is where AppLovin comes in.

AppLovin has established a strong position within the user acquisition ecosystem, with its SDK distributed across 410 million daily active users, a scale surpassed only by Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (META). The company's first-party data has been utilized to develop AXON, a machine-learning engine that efficiently drives app installs. On the monetization side, AppLovin's MAX has become a strong competitor in the mediation space, offering a stickier service that also serves as a selling point for its core AppDiscovery product. The acquisition of Adjust has enabled AppLovin to provide an end-to-end solution of user acquisition, monetization, and attribution, with a large client base in the gaming and broader app ecosystem.

Valuation

AppLovin shares are down 74% over the past one year. Part of the decline, I believe, reflects some investors looking at APP on a sum-of-the-parts basis, applying a platform multiple to Software revenue and publishing multiple to Apps. I generally use SOTP for holding companies or businesses where segments have little synergy or cross-selling opportunities and therefore do not find this an appropriate valuation method for AppLovin. I also believe this approach disadvantages APP, as it does not account for a sizeable portion of inter-company Software revenue that is eliminated. I currently maintain a hold rating on the stock and do not have a price target on the stock.

APP Forward EV to EBITDA (Ycharts)

Final thoughts

The mobile gaming industry's uncertain outlook due to macro headwinds such as post-COVID decline in spending habits, economic slowdown, and privacy changes are some of the reasons why I remain cautious on AppLovin. Although AppLovin has a strong position in mobile user acquisition and monetization and has vertically integrated into game publishing, there are limited organic growth drivers at the moment. AppLovin's differentiated model and strong position within a large and growing total addressable market provide the potential for the stock to re-rate higher; however, I do not see any near-term catalysts for the stock and maintain a hold rating until there is further visibility on mobile gaming outlook.