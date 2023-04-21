Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 21, 2023 1:47 PM ETAmerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 21, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Rossi - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Jerry Plush - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Iafigliola - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Feddie Strickland - Janney

Matt Olney - Stephens

Will Jones - KBW

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Amerant Bancorp, First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised, that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Laura Rossi, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Please go ahead ma’am.

Laura Rossi

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to review Amerant Bancorp's first quarter 2023 results. On today's call are Jerry Plush, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As we begin, please note the discussions on today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act, in addition, references will also be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Company's earnings release for a statement regarding forward-looking statements, as well as for information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will now turn it over to our Chairman and CEO, Jerry Plush.

Jerry Plush

Thank you, Laura. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Amerant's first quarter 2023 earnings call. This morning, we will report on our results for the quarter and we'll make some comments on quarters to come.

