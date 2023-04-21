Vale Base Metals Business Stake Sale Could Result In Outsized Move At Earnings

Apr. 21, 2023 3:01 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)GLCNF, GLNCY
Summary

  • Vale S.A. announces earnings on 4/26, with EPS estimates at $0.59 (normalized) and $0.61 (GAAP), and revenue estimated at $9.12 billion.
  • Vale is considering separating its base metals business, with potential investors including General Motors, Mitsui & Co., and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
  • Teck Resources Limited is on a similar path, receiving a lot of interest from Glencore, Vale, Anglo-American, and Freeport McMoRan for its base metals business.
  • Vale is in talks to sell a 10% stake in its base metals unit, with final bids expected by mid-April, and a possible IPO or spin-off in 2024.
  • I put on a speculative position in the options expiring the 28th, as I don't think a possible announcement is fully reflected in the options prices.
Portrait Beautiful Asian woman work on computer with model of wind turbine and Solar panel,Solar cell.Renewable energy sustainability concept.Banner cover design for electricity.

onuma Inthapong/E+ via Getty Images

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is announcing earnings 4/26 post-market and it holds a conference call on the 27th. EPS estimates are $0.59 (normalized) and for $0.61 (GAAP). Revenue is estimated to come in at $9.12 billion.



Comments

