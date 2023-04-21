Mineralys: New IPO And A Leader In The Hypertension Drug Development Space
Summary
- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. IPO-ed in February, so it is very risky right now.
- However, the company produced strong data from lead and only candidate lorundrostat.
- While I never invest in IPOs, this Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. one bears watching.
I have an aversion for recent IPO stocks because they tend to fall before they rise, and Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) is no exception, except that it published positive proof of concept phase 2 data right after IPO, which has sparked my interest. The indication is hypertension, a not-widely researched area of medicine, relatively speaking, and the mechanism of action is Aldosterone inhibition, another not wildly popular area. True, there are some medicines targeting hypertension, and some Aldosterone antagonists in the market and/or pipelines, but in my area of coverage, I usually don't hear about these as much as I would like.
Mineralys is focused on hypertension. Its lead and only candidate is called lorundrostat, which is a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. The theory is that 25% of all hypertension patients have overproduction of aldosterone as the underlying cause. In a phase 2 proof of concept trial, lorundrostat demonstrated clinically meaningful blood pressure reduction in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Other key data points:
In a pre-specified analysis, hypertensive subjects with a BMI ≥30 kg/m2, demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of placebo-adjusted change in systolic blood pressure (BP) of 16.7 mmHg (p=0.002) with 50mg QD and a reduction of 12.3 mmHg (p=0.030) with 100 mg QD in Part 1 of the study.
Discussion: The study has 2 parts. Part 1 is for patients with PRA < 1.0. PRA is plasma renin activity. PRA has an inverse relation with aldosterone. There are 180 patients in this cohort. There are 5 dose cohorts of lorundrostat - 12.5mg QD N=30, 100mg QD N=30 8, 50mg QD N=30, 12.5mg BID N=30 and 25mg BID N=30. QD = once a day; BID = twice daily. There is also a placebo arm. A BMI above 30 is obese, and we see here that the effect on BP was better with the lower dose than with the higher one. There are numerous other doses in between these, and it will be interesting to see how they fare. Note that another aldosterone antagonist approved for decades in the US is Eplerenone, and it is known to reduce systolic blood pressure by 6 to 25 mmHG at 50 to 200 mg daily. Another, even older medicine, is Spirinolactone, which is widely used and has similar BP reduction capabilities. However, new trials consider obesity as a factor, which should be kept in mind when comparing data from older drugs.
As for safety:
"adverse events observed were a modest increase in serum potassium, decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate, urinary tract infection and hypertension with one serious adverse event possibly related to study drug being hyponatremia."
The company is starting two pivotal trials, one phase 2 and the other phase 3, this year, with readouts in 1H2024 and mid 2025 respectively.
The molecule has a composition of matter patent held by Mitsubishi Tanabe, from whom Mineralys licensed it. This patent extends till 2035.
Competition
A number of other recent hypertension programs are ongoing, some with similar mechanisms of action. Baxdrostat from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is another aldosterone synthase inhibitor with solid data in the Brightn study. The data was this:
The primary outcome, change in systolic blood pressure from baseline to week 12, was -12.1 mm Hg in the baxdrostat 0.5 mg group, vs. -17.5 mm Hg in the baxdrostat 1 mg group, vs. -20.3 mm Hg in the baxdrostat 2 mg group, vs. -9.4 mm Hg in the placebo group (p = 0.003 for baxdrostat 1 mg vs. placebo; p < 0.001 for baxdrostat 2 mg vs. placebo).
Thus, data from the two molecules are similar. Baxdrostat was originally owned by Cincor, which was acquired by AZN last year for $1.8bn. This data is from treatment-resistant Hypertension patients, however, in less resistant patients in the Halo trial, baxdrostat did not do as well.
Other competing drugs include J&J and Idorsia's aprocitentan, Novartis's XXB750, and some antisense molecules from Ionis. For other ASIs, selectivity has been the main challenge, one that Mineralys hopes to overcome through better selectivity. ASIs want to be highly selective for CYP11B2 while avoiding its close cousin CYP11B1, which regulates cortisol synthesis. If the molecule isn't adequately selective for CYP11B2, it could inhibit cortisol formation, which will have an exactly opposite effect on blood pressure than intended.
Financials
MLYS IPO-ed in February, and has a market cap of $562mn. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $110.1 million, while R&D and G&A expenses were $26.3 million and $5.2 million respectively, for the full year ended December 31, 2022. These are pre-IPO figures, and a lot will have changed since the IPO. The IPO totaled some $202mn, which was upsized from the original $150mn figure.
Bottom Line
I never buy IPOs, however Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. looks quite interesting. It has produced solid data and there are upcoming catalysts ahead. They need to differentiate their program from other similar programs, similar both in terms of mechanism and indication. However, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. stock should be closely watched for when it settles down, for a possible position.
