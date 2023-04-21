FactoryTh

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reported Q1'23 results, and investors should generally look pass the quarterly numbers. What matters to the copper miner is the long-term price of copper, only somewhat offset by operations. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on FCX stock, with copper still trading at $4/lb with expectations for higher prices ahead.

Source: Finviz

Slow Start In 2023

The Chinese economy is starting to regain strong growth from covid lockdowns, and electric vehicle ("EV") sales haven't soared as expected, yet copper prices are still trading around $4/lb. Freeport-McMoRan generates tons of positive cash flows with copper at these prices.

For Q1, the copper miner had copper sales of only 832 million pounds. The target is for quarterly sales to approach nearly 1.1 billion pounds for the remaining quarters, with a strong boost in gold sales after Q1 production was impacted by weather.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'23 presentation

Even with the slow 2023 start to copper sales, Freeport-McMoRan still produced massive operating cash flows of $1.1 billion despite $0.5 billion in working capital use. The key here is that the copper miner forecast operating cash flows of $7.0 billion based on copper only maintaining the current $4/lb level.

Note, Freeport-McMoRan only has average unit net cash costs of $1.76/lb in Q1 and a target for $1.55/lb for all of 2023. The copper miner currently has a large margin of safety in copper prices far above costs.

The company plans to spend only $3.6 billion on capital expenditures this year when excluding the forced $1.6 billion spent on the Indonesia smelter project. Excluding this project, Freeport-McMoRan will generate $3.5 billion in free cash flow solely on copper maintaining a $4/lb price.

Freeport-McMoRan forecasts cutting capex spending to only $3.3 billion next year with ~$1.0 billion of the spending related to discretionary projects. The copper miner is far more focused on lining up an organic development pipeline to provide flexibility for future spending based on the direction of copper prices.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'23 presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive list of pipeline projects and the good news is that the company isn't aggressively spending to build out these resources in a move that would tank copper prices. The company doesn't want to build out these copper resources without copper prices providing the incentives to invest the capital.

Upside Potential

With the stock at $40 and near multi-year highs, a lot of investors probably don't see much upside in the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a market cap of only $57 billion.

The upside potential is that surging demand for EVs and renewable energy send copper up to a price in the $5/lb to $6/lb levels. Freeport-McMoRan is only producing $7.0 billion in operating cash flows now while $5/lb copper prices suddenly pushes the amount to $11.0 billion.

The upside boost is massive due to the unit costs generally remaining flat at $1.55/lb. Freeport-McMoRan would claim substantially all of the upside from higher copper prices.

Also note, these higher cash flows are solely from higher copper prices, not from expansion of copper sales. Freeport-McMoRan only forecasts 2024/25 copper sales of 4.2 billion pounds for a slight increase from the 4.1 billion pound forecast for 2023.

As the development pipeline highlights, the copper miner has several projects surrounding leaching technology and mine expansion that alone could add another 1.0 billion pounds to production. The medium-term projects at El Abra and Kucing Liar would add another 1.2 billion pounds of annual copper production over time.

Freeport-McMoRan will ultimately benefit from the forecasted doubling of copper demand by 2035, with current financial targets not focused on pipeline growth.

The stock currently trades at ~6x EBITDA targets based on $4/lb copper with substantial upside from higher copper prices. Freeport-McMoRan forecasts $5/lb copper to produce $15 billion in annual EBITDA providing a target for the stock trading at only 4x EBITDA targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. offers plenty of upside trading below $40 now. The copper miner will produce billions of dollars in positive cash flows, but the company has substantial upside from copper hitting new highs and Freeport-McMoRan expanding copper production over time. Investors should use this weakness following Q1'23 results to buy the stock.