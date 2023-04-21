XLG: Potential Victim If This Narrow S&P 500 Market Broadens

Apr. 21, 2023 3:48 PM ETInvesco S&P 500® Top 50 ETF (XLG)MSFT, AAPL, SPY, SP500
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has had a very deceptive first 4 months, with a small number of stocks making it look like "the market" is up. That's not the case.
  • XLG, which holds the 50 largest stocks, has dominated the broader market so far in 2023. And even that ETF has been carried by its biggest holdings.
  • I rate XLG a Hold, but I doubt this dominance will last the year, as the market inevitably broadens.

Businessman walking towards bright opening in concrete wall. Opportunity and success concept. 3d render

JONGHO SHIN/iStock via Getty Images

Call me a concerned current holder of Invesco S&P 500® Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG). I own it, and I'm happy that it has performed well versus the broader S&P 500 so far this year. But historically, markets

Narrowing market

Bloomberg (via Jonathan Baird on Linked In)

Chart
Data by YCharts

XLG top holdings

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.85K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.