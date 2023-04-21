JONGHO SHIN/iStock via Getty Images

Call me a concerned current holder of Invesco S&P 500® Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG). I own it, and I'm happy that it has performed well versus the broader S&P 500 so far this year. But historically, markets that rely on a small number of stocks to carry the larger index are risky markets. It can go on for a while, a la the late 1990s and 2021. But in my experience, when the S&P 500 acts more like the S&P 5 or 10 or 20, it is a sign that the broader underlying market is weak. As I see it, investors are doing what they have done habitually in bear market rallies of the past 2 decades: gravitate to the giant names, and hold on for dear life. This works for a while, then it falls apart, and those less familiar with how the S&P 500 is actually structured end up disappointed. So, here's a current outline of what's driving that index and why my XLG holding is doing well...yet I'm skeptical of that trend continuing.

Here is the first of 2 graphics I'll use to show what is commonly referred to as "concentration" risk that has developed at the top of the S&P 500 this year. The 20 largest companies, the popular names in tech and elsewhere, the FAANG stocks and their mega-cap peers, have been the source of 2023's return in the market's "headline index," the S&P 500. Thanks to strategist and publisher Jonathan Baird for pointing this out in a recent online post.

Bloomberg (via Jonathan Baird on Linked In)

XLG: The one to own in a narrow S&P 500 market

Now, let's take a look at the S&P 500's performance in different sub-segments. I think that index is very misunderstood by the investing public in general, so this is not the first or the last time you will see my try to bring some added perspective.

The chart below shows the S&P 500's 8.5% gain year to date (note that this chart was created on a different date than the one above). Yet XLG, the 50 largest stocks by market capitalization, are well in front, posting nearly a 14% advance. Not bad for what amounts to about 3/10 of a year. No wonder I still sense a stubborn bullishness among the broader investment public, and especially the mass media. Those numbers don't lie, at least not about the past.

Data by YCharts

Now, let's turn our attention to the other 2 lines on the above chart. The blue line represents the average S&P 500 stock. That is, they are all weighted the same, versus the "traditional" S&P 500 index that is quoted everywhere. So, with an equal-weighted version of the same index, the recent dominance of the biggest stocks is neutralized. So much so that the average stock is 5% behind the cap-weighted index in less than 1/3 of the year.

Finally, on this chart, the green line shows a unique but very small ETF that tracks the S&P 500, but weights the stocks in reverse. So, it de-emphasizes the big names. The S&P 500 is thought of as 500 large, blue-chip stocks. However, when we look toward the bottom of those 500 companies, there are many in the $5-15B range, which is leaning more toward mid cap size.

Why does any of this matter? Because for most of the past decade, the relative attractiveness of stocks that were not huge in size and "name-brand" companies have been overshadowed by the mega cap stocks.

XLG actually only captures part of this potential overvaluation of the biggest S&P 500 components, which is one big reason I still own it. I see us in a transitional period, where the impulse reaction of owning the allegedly big, safe names overwhelms most other equity strategies and styles. So, for now, XLG works as a relative return ETF. However, I think the sand in the proverbial hourglass is losing sand.

Concentrate! Well, at least for the moment.

Here is a look at just how concentrated (or focused, if you prefer to put a positive spin on it, as I do) XLG is. 35% in the tech sector, and quarter of the ETF is in 2 stocks, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and another quarter of the portfolio is in 8 more stocks. So, half of XLG is in 10 stocks.

Seeking Alpha

That is exactly why it is doing so well this year. Because many of those stocks are this year's leaders. Like they often are when the market gets nervous about nearly everything else. They have become the place to hide. And no doubt these are great businesses. But they are undoubtedly expensive, especially compared to the rest of the market, and given that many of them rely on continued strength in the consumer, which I am highly suspicious about.

Specifically, XLG's weighted holdings sell at 22.5x trailing earnings, whereas the average S&P 500 stock sells at just 17.5%x trailing EPS. That's nearly a 25% discount. And while I think we'll see all P/E multiples drop in the coming years, the compression may be felt most in the names that currently sell at the biggest premiums. You know, like when air gets let out of a balloon.

So, I rate XLG a Hold for now. But the bigger point is that it is a very good indicator to compare to more diversified versions of the S&P 500. That's where the feast-or-famine aspect of the current investor appetite for a narrow group of stocks can be clearly seen.