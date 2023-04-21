Autoliv: Cheap, With Product Launches, But Also With Some Risks

Apr. 21, 2023 3:54 PM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
898 Followers

Summary

  • Autoliv is a manufacturer and supplier of passive car safety systems. Autoliv designs, develops, manufactures, and markets common elements in traditional passenger cars, such as seat belts.
  • I would expect that Autoliv will be able to achieve neutrality in carbon emissions by 2030, and reduce its production emissions to zero by 2040.
  • In my view, further increase in product launches, which, with economies of scale, sufficient low production costs, and operating margin expansion, could accelerate FCF growth from 2023 to 2033.

Close up of a woman counting money

Riska

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reports large clients in the automotive sector and international exposure. In addition, it recently announced beneficial expectations for 2023. In my view, if product launches accelerate, economies of scale, sufficient low production costs, and operating margin expansion could enhance future cash

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Source: My Financial Forecasts

Source: My Financial Forecasts

Source: My Financial Forecasts

Source: My Financial Forecasts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
898 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.