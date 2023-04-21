Riska

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reports large clients in the automotive sector and international exposure. In addition, it recently announced beneficial expectations for 2023. In my view, if product launches accelerate, economies of scale, sufficient low production costs, and operating margin expansion could enhance future cash flow statements. If we also take into account the potential increase in stock demand thanks to obtaining neutrality in carbon emissions by 2030, I believe that ALV could be a must-follow stock. Even taking into account risks from client concentration or supply chain, I think that the stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Reports Significant International Exposure, And Significant Cash Flow From Operations

Autoliv is a manufacturer and supplier of passive car safety systems. Autoliv designs, develops, manufactures, and markets common elements in traditional passenger cars, such as seat belts, airbag cameras, and battery cut-off systems among others. Additionally, to expand its product offering, it formed Mobility Safety Solutions, which extends the automobile offering toward motorcycles and two-wheeled vehicles.

Autoliv has a single reportable segment in its business model, which includes the sale of passive safety systems, seat belts, and accessories. Over the past year, the company has sold more than 100 million seat belt systems and more than 100 side air bag modules, along with 56 million frontal airbags, 13 million other types of airbags, and 19 million steering wheels.

Autoliv currently has 67 production facilities spread across 27 countries, serving some of the most recognized global brands and manufacturers in the automotive industry. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia, where it employs close to 69k employees.

I believe that the international exposure and diversification will likely be appreciated by investors. In recent years, Japan's original equipment manufacturers have grown widely, and accounted for 43% of global sales. Chinese original manufacturers on the other hand meant 5% of sales in the last fiscal year. The brands based in Europe represent 30% of global sales by 2022. Also, original manufacturers located in the United States accounted for 25% of sales.

I believe that it is worth having a careful look at Autoliv mainly because of its guidance for 2023. Management expects to increase the number of product launches for 2023, which will likely have a beneficial impact on revenue growth. Besides, the company is expecting a beneficial adjusted operating margin target of around 12%. Among the comments for management, I believe that the following lines are very relevant.

We expect an increase in overall product launches in 2023. This development contributes to building an even stronger platform for our long-term success. We remain confident in our ability to reach our medium term adjusted operating margin target of around 12%, under the framework previously communicated. Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022 The strong 2023 sales growth we foresee, together with the actions we undertook in 2022, creates a solid base for a significant improvement in our adjusted operating margin. Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Other beneficial expectations include CFO close to $900 million and organic sales growth close to 15%. I believe that the guidance given was quite optimistic. Considering the new guidance for 2023, my expectations from 2023 to 2033 improved.

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Autoliv Reported A Significant Decrease In Long Term Debt

In 2022, the balance sheet looks a bit better than that in 2021. Total amount of assets increased driven by increases in accounts receivable, inventories, and property, plant and equipment. It is also beneficial that the total amount of liabilities decreased thanks to repayment of long term debt.

As of December 31, 2022, the company reported cash of $594 million, receivables close to $1.907 billion, inventories of $969 million, and prepaid expenses and accrued income of $160 million. Total current assets were equal to $3.714 billion, close to 1x the total amount of liabilities.

Property, plant and equipment stood at $1.960 billion with operating lease right-of-use assets of $160 million, goodwill close to $1.375 billion, and total assets of $7.717 billion. The asset/liability ratio was equal to close to 2x, so I believe that the balance sheet remains stable.

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

The list of liabilities included short-term debt of $711 million, accounts payable close to $1.693 billion, and accrued expenses of $915 million. I appreciate quite a bit that business providers are currently financing part of the operations of Autoliv, so the total amount of debt is not that significant.

The list of liabilities included long-term debt of $1.054 billion and a pension liability of $154 million, which I assumed to be debt. Besides, with operating lease liabilities close to $119 million, total non-current liabilities were equal to $1.450 billion.

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Autoliv Has A Good Position In The Market With Large Clients, But Competitors Are All Global, And They Are Large

Autoliv is a well positioned company globally, with large clients and some of the world's most recognized manufacturers in the automotive industry. With that, the company operates in a market with fierce competition. ZF is one of the main competitors, but there is also Joyson Safety Systems.

Source: Quarterly Report Q4 2022

In markets such as Japan, China, or Brazil, there are several regional competitors such as Toyota (TM) or Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF). To complete this list we must add Nihon Plast and Ashimori from Japan as well as Yanfeng and Jinheng from China.

DCF Model: Adequate Capacity Increases, And Low Production Costs Driven By Technological Developments From 2023 to 2030 Could Lead To A Fair Valuation Of $117 Per Share

The production system of Autoliv is designed to be able to increase capacity at any time, and always keeps up with the needs of customers, who in many cases are also expanding their areas of influence, both in production and sales. In this sense and through the assembly and manufacturing capacity of its customers, the company grows. Autoliv also reports a just in time system made to customize production and distribution based on its customers. Autoliv's distribution centers are close to the factories of the companies that buy these products. Under my financial model, considering the state of the balance sheet and expertise in the industry, I assumed that new capacity expansion will likely occur in the next ten years. Besides, I believe that, from 2023 to 2033, Autoliv will obtain financing to make payment for further capital expenditures and research and development.

From 2023 to 2033, I also assumed that efficiency efforts and economies of scale will allow low production costs through permanent optimizations and investment allocated exclusively to the improvement of production and distribution. I also expect that most of the adaptations and optimizations go hand in hand with technological developments related to the automation and digitization of procedures.

I would also expect that Autoliv will be able to achieve neutrality in carbon emissions by 2030, and reduce its production emissions to zero by 2040. In my view, with many market participants interested in ESG investing, Autoliv may receive more attention in the near future. As a result, I believe that stock demand could increase, which may benefit the fair valuation of the stock.

With particular emphasis on climate action, the Company actively engages with its customers, suppliers, and others to drive sustainable mobility. In June 2021, the Company launched an updated climate strategy including new long-term climate ambitions, In June 2021, the company launched an updated climate strategy including new long-term climate ambitions, carbon neutrality in own operations by 2030, and carbon neutrality in own operations by 2030. Source: Annual Report

In order to design my DCF model, I had a look at the growth expected for the automotive airbags market, and the automotive seat belts market size. They are expected to growth at close to 6%-7.3% from 2023 to 2030. As a result, I believe that the company could report CFO growth close to 6%, and net income growth around 6%.

Automotive Airbags market is expected to reach around USD 81.81 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030. Source: Automotive Airbags Market Automotive seat belts market size projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2030, growing at 6% CAGR. Source: Automotive Seat Belts Market Size

My numbers for the year 2023 are also in line with the expectations of other financial analysts, who expect significant net income growth in 2023.

Source: My Financial Forecasts Source: My Financial Forecasts

If we take into account previous CFO growth reported by Autoliv, I believe that my numbers are quite conservative. According to Ycharts, from 2000 to 2020, ALIV even reported CFO growth of more than 29%-70%.

Source: Ycharts

My assumptions from 2023 to 2033 also included conservative figures in terms of changes of receivable growth, changes of inventories growth, and D&A growth.

Source: Ycharts

With the previous assumptions, I used a DCF model. I obtained the free cash flow from 2023 to 2033, and I adjusted for the time value of money. My figures included 2033 net income of $1.148 billion, 2033 depreciation and amortization around $268 million, 2033 deferred income taxes close to -$151 million, and changes in receivables and other assets close to $-847 million.

Also, with 2033 changes in inventories around -$816 million, changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $1.956 billion, and changes in income taxes of -$209 million, the cash flow from operations would stand at $1.350 billion. Finally, if we also include capex of -$269 million, 2033 FCF would stand at close to $1.082 billion.

Source: My DCF Model

If we include an EV/FCF ratio of 16x, the terminal FCF would be close to $17.313 billion. The NPV with a cost of capital of 9% would stand at $11.386 billion. If we also assume cash of $594 million, short-term debt of around $711 million, long-term debt of $1.054 billion, and a pension liability of $154 million, the implied equity would be close to $10.061 billion, and the implied price would be $117 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Risks

In my view, the number of clients reported by the company is a risk for Autoliv, for obvious reasons of the dependency. In any case, due to the nature of the markets and the automotive industry, it is difficult to imagine that any of these companies could suffer large financial trouble. The possibility of losing its customers in the hands of competitors would have an adverse effect for the company.

In 2022, the Company's top five customers represented around 49% of its consolidated sales and the Company's top ten customers represented around 80% of its consolidated sales. This reflects the concentration of manufacturers in the automotive industry. The five largest OEMs in 2022 accounted for around 48% of global LVP, and the ten largest OEMs accounted for around 70% of global LVP. A delivery contract is typically for the lifetime of a vehicle model, which is normally between five and seven years depending on customer platform sourcing preferences and strategies. Source: Annual Report

Distribution contracts between Autoliv and its customers are for the duration of the useful life of a vehicle, considered to be between 5 and 7 years on average. In my view, if the company cannot renew these agreements in the coming years, or has to renegotiate terms, Autoliv may suffer a deterioration in its cash flow statements.

In the same way, disruptions in the production or distribution chain as well as conflicts with its unionized employees in some countries can eventually lead to losses for the company. To these factors we can add the common factors arising from exposure to operating in international markets, specifically in the European area, where they are also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

My Takeaway

Autoliv reports large clients in the automotive industry and international exposure. In my view, further increase in product launches, which, with economies of scale, sufficient low production costs, and operating margin expansion, could accelerate FCF growth from 2023 to 2033. Also, considering obtaining neutrality in carbon emissions by 2030, I believe that Autoliv could enjoy much more stock demand, which may enhance the fair value of the stock. I do find many risks from client concentration, disruptions in the distribution chain, or issues with distributors. With that, in my view, the stock remains undervalued.