Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Chesler – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ron Copher – Chief Financial Officer

Byron Pollan – Treasurer

Tom Dolan – Chief Credit Administrator

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster – Raymond James

Kelly Motta – KBW

Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson

Brandon King – Truist Securities

Andrew Terrell – Stephens

Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler & Co.

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Glacier Bancorp First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Randy Chesler, President and CEO of Glacier Bancorp. You may begin.

Randy Chesler

All right, thank you, Catherine, and good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. With me here in Kalispell this morning is Ron Copher, our Chief Financial Officer; Don Chery, Chief Administrative Officer; Angela Dose, our Chief Accounting Officer; Byron Pollan, our Treasurer; and Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator.

I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations found on Page 10 of our press release and we encourage you to review this section.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month created a lot of concerns about the banking industry. Overall, I'm pleased to report the Glacier team did an excellent job managing through the rapidly changing environment over the past few weeks, and we believe our unique business model weathered the storm very well. Our local relationship based approach to community banking proved to be extremely stable.

