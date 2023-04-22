2 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In The Housing Market

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

Home prices in the United States are beginning to look (and feel!) like a roller coaster ride.

According to the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, the nationwide average home price surged 45% from February 2020 to June 2022. Since then, the average home price has pulled back a bit from it's high, but not by much (so far).

Given the extreme unaffordability of homes for most would-be buyers today (as we'll discuss below), home prices appear to have further downside ahead.

At the same time, we do not envision a housing market crash like anything akin to the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC"), for multiple reasons.

The largest demographic cohort of Americans alive today - Millennials - have lower homeownership rates than any older generation, but would still like to buy homes if affordability allowed it. Unlike the ultra-low equity days preceding the GFC, home equity recently reached a record high of over $300,000. The creditworthiness of borrowers has increased since the pre-GFC era. FICO scores for new buyers today average 746, and the median for all mortgage borrowers is 768. In the 2004-2007 era, the average FICO score was 717. The average down payment on a home for first-time buyers today is 6%, compared to 2-3% at the lowest point during the housing bubble years of the mid-2000s. Lending standards have improved significantly since the pre-GFC era, with far fewer sub-prime borrowers today than back then.

In short, then, while we envision further pain for the housing market in the short term (how much more pain is anyone's guess), we foresee a thriving housing market to come on the other side of this difficult period.

In what follows, we pitch two high-yield stocks to consider buying ahead of this eventual recovery in the housing market.

But first, let's briefly understand the severity of the headwinds to the housing market.

Most Unaffordable Housing Market

We've already seen a chart showing the surge in home prices above. By now, anyone paying any attention at all to housing knows that homes are much more expensive today than they were two or three years ago.

But almost no one buys a home with all cash (much to Dave Ramsey's chagrin!). What people are really buying when they buy a home is a monthly payment. The monthly payment, rather than the total ticket price, is what makes a home affordable or unaffordable.

And since the typical home is purchased mostly with mortgage debt, the mortgage interest rate is one of the most important factors that goes into the affordability (or lack thereof) of homes.

Though the 30-year mortgage rate has pulled back slightly from its high of over 7%, it remains far higher than it has been anytime in the last five years.

In fact, it's higher today than it has been since 2008.

Meanwhile, the pullback in home prices has been tepid thus far. Sellers are always reluctant to accept lower prices when the market environment changes.

This combination of home prices that stubbornly refuse to acknowledge the reality (at least the current reality) of higher mortgage rates translates into extreme unaffordability of homes for first-time buyers, effectively locking out a huge group of would-be buyers from the market.

Take a look at this data from the latest reading of the National Association of Realtors Home Affordability Index in the chart below.

First, notice that a monthly mortgage payment as a share of median family income in November 2022 was nearly double where it stood in 2020. Of course, that number is also an average, which is dragged down by many high-income homebuyers. First-time homebuyers typically face a much higher mortgage payment as a share of their income.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

Second, notice that due to a doubling of the mortgage rate and a 25% increase in the median home price from 2020 to February 2023, NAR's affordability index collapsed from 170 in 2020 to ~100 in November, a huge decrease in homeownership affordability.

Even as home prices surged, and mortgage rates doubled from 2020, the median family income rose by just about 10%.

The chart below is small and difficult to read, but it shows the home price to median household income ratio. Today, even after a slight pullback in home prices, it remains higher than it was at the peak of the housing bubble.

Longtermtrends

But the Millennials who are entering their prime homebuying years have not forsworn homeownership always and forever. For the most part, owning one's own home remains part of the American Dream. It's just harder to live that dream than it used to be.

The Millennial homeownership rate is lower across every age than it was for previous generations at the same age.

Apartment List

Though some commentators have asserted that Millennials don't want to own homes for lifestyle reasons, the survey data says otherwise. The biggest reason Millennials cite for not buying is affordability.

Apartment List

If and when homes become more affordable, whether because of a drop in mortgage rates or home prices or both, we expect to see another wave of first-time buyers entering the market.

With that said, how can dividend investors profit from this eventual recovery in the housing market? We think these two high-yield stocks are worthy of consideration:

1. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) (Richmond American Homes)

MDC, through its wholly-owned homebuilder Richmond American Homes, is the 12th largest homebuilder by closing volume and 8th largest by home sales revenue. The builder has exposure to high-cost coastal markets like Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington D.C. as well as to fast-growing Sunbelt markets like Phoenix, Las Vegas, Austin, Boise, Nashville, and Orlando.

MDC November Presentation

One of the homebuilder's key differentiators is its custom build-to-order model, in which MDC waits until a lot is sold to begin custom-building a home to fit individual buyers' preferences.

MDC November Presentation

This process creates more "buy-in" for the buyer and results in a higher percentage of homes under contract actually making it to closing. It also results in higher-margin sales, as the customized elements of homes are more profitable than the basic model portions of the home. Buyers are willing to pay up a little bit for personalized touches.

MDC is also by far the most dividend-oriented homebuilder, with a strong track record of paying a generous dividend without a single reduction for over 25 years.

MDC November Presentation

As an additional cushion for this dividend, MDC also maintains a large cash position at all times. MDC currently has cash & equivalents equal to about 15% of its current market capitalization.

Yet, investors can still buy the homebuilding dividend payer at an attractive dividend yield of 5.1%.

2. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

WHR makes home appliances primarily for the kitchen and laundry room. The bulk of its sales come from its flagship Whirlpool brand, but it also owns other brands, such as the market-leading garbage disposal brand InSinkErator.

The two main sources of sales for WHR are:

Newly built homes and apartments that are outfitted with Whirlpool appliances

Replacements as existing appliances wear out and break over time.

Last year, WHR suffered a huge hit from two sides: soaring input costs and a pullback in home construction starts.

Data by YCharts

With fewer new homes under construction, there are fewer opportunities for WHR to install its appliances in new homes. If and when the housing market recovers and housing starts rebound, though, WHR should see a very strong rally along with it.

As for inflationary cost increases, unfortunately, management did not expect much improvement in the fourth quarter, but they do believe inflation has peaked and will improve going forward.

Even so, WHR is still a cash-generating machine (pardon the appliance pun). WHR expects to generate around $950 million for 2022, equivalent to a 12% free cash flow yield as of the current market cap.

WHR Q3 2022 Presentation

What's more, WHR recently announced the agreement to sell its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) operations. Despite accounting for about 1/5th of WHR's total sales, its EMEA operations have actually generated net negative cash flow in recent years. As such, divesting these assets will actually result in a boost to WHR's free cash flow of about $250 million per year.

Based on our estimate of normalized free cash flow (~$1.7 billion annually), WHR currently trades at an FCF yield of about 20%, out of which, it pays a 5% dividend yield.

Bottom Line

The headwinds to the housing market right now are strong and should not be underestimated.

But at the same time, the U.S. suffers from a housing shortage, and the Millennial generation has ample home-buying aspirations. This virtually assures another wave of demand from first-time buyers once affordability allows it.

At High Yield Investor, we are using this bear market as an opportunity to position ourselves for the next bull market. We think investors could do a lot worse than buying high-quality names like M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. and Whirlpool Corporation, although we have a different top pick to benefit from a housing recovery.