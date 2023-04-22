2 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In The Housing Market

Apr. 22, 2023 9:00 AM ETMDC, WHR1 Comment
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The current headwinds to the housing market are severe and shouldn't be underestimated.
  • But there is ample pent-up demand from Millennial first-time homebuyers that would love to buy a home if affordability allowed it.
  • We pitch two high-yield stocks to profit from an eventual recovery in the housing market.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, High Yield Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

For Sale Real Estate Sign In Front of Property.

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

Home prices in the United States are beginning to look (and feel!) like a roller coaster ride.

According to the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, the nationwide average home price

Chart
Data by YCharts

asdf

Fortune Magazine

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS: HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INDEX

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

asdf

Longtermtrends

asdf

Apartment List

asdf

Apartment List

asdf

MDC November Presentation

asdf

MDC November Presentation

asdf

MDC November Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

asdf

WHR Q3 2022 Presentation

If you would please click "like", comment below, and "follow" me that would mean a lot as it helps me to continue producing quality content.

SAVE 50% BY SIGNING UP TODAY!

You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of high-yield investors at just $199 for your first year!

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews and we spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
12.86K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MDC; WHIRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.