EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a non-traditional choice for passive income investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a higher-risk REIT investment.

The real estate investment trust focuses on properties that provide an immersive experience, such as theaters, eat-and-play establishments, and ski resorts, to name a few.

The allure of an investment in EPR Properties stems from the fact that the trust is riding a profound recovery of fundamentals in the leisure sector following the reopening of the U.S. economy following the pandemic.

Furthermore, the stock is trading at a low multiple based on adjusted funds from operations and has rerating potential as the recovery progresses.

EPR properties also provide a covered 8.3% dividend yield to investors in order to combat inflation. Buy.

Large, Diversified Portfolio Of Experiential Properties

EPR Properties owns a portfolio of experiential properties that includes theaters, eat-and-play locations, lodging options, and early childhood education facilities. The portfolio includes 363 different real estate locations in 44 different states and Canada. EPR Properties is a highly cyclical REIT that I believe has higher-than-average risks in the REIT sector as a leisure and entertainment play.

Portfolio Overview (EPR Properties)

Fundamental Recovery In The Entertainment Facility Market

As demonstrated in the preceding paragraph, experiential properties are distinct real estate assets whose performance is dependent on consumer spending and a strong U.S. economy. As a result, EPR Properties is a solidly cyclical investment that can be expected to perform well when consumers are financially healthy and to perform poorly during sharp contractions in GDP, such as in 2020, when consumers were forced to cut back on spending quickly and aggressively.

Having said that, the leisure and entertainment market experienced a significant drop in spending during the two pandemic years, but 2022 saw a return of spending growth as visitors returned to EPR Properties' experiential facilities.

The Experience Economy (EPR Properties)

The experiential REIT expects strong adjusted funds from operations growth in 2022 as the leisure market recovers. Last year, the trust saw a whopping 50% annual growth in its most important metric, and I see the recovery as having legs. Unless the economy undergoes a significant reset in 2023, I believe the trust could see 10% AFFO growth this year.

AFFO (EPR Properties)

Dividend Coverage

In 2022, EPR Properties earned $4.89 per share in adjusted funds from operations, and the REIT paid dividends of $3.25 per share. The dividend is currently paid monthly at $0.275 per share.

The pay-out ratio in 2022 is 66%, which is higher than the dividend pay-out ratio of Realty Income Corporation (O), which was 76% last year. I have high regard for Realty Income and believe its dividend is rock-solid.

Dividend Coverage (EPR Properties)

Cheap AFFO Multiple

Assuming a 10% increase in AFFO, the trust could earn $5.38-5.40 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 2023, implying a 7.3x AFFO multiple.

Many retail (non-specialized) REITs trade for 12-16x AFFO (including Realty Income), and while EPR Properties has objectively higher risks than the average retail REIT, I believe the trust's AFFO valuation includes a reasonable margin of safety.

I also believe that valuing the trust at 10x AFFO would be reasonable, bringing the fair value up to $54, representing a 36% upside. Of course, this potential for appreciation is in addition to the trust's 8.3% dividend yield.

Why EPR Properties Could See A Higher/Lower Valuation

EPR Properties is a one-of-a-kind passive income investment whose recovery potential is dependent on the overall recovery of the U.S. economy.

Leisure spending, as shown above, saw a strong rebound from pandemic lows in 2022, and 2023 should be a good year for specialty REITs like EPR as well, as long as the U.S. economy holds up.

The trust does cover its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, but if EPR Properties' dividend is under earned with AFFO at some point, the stock may suffer.

My Conclusion

With its emphasis on experiential properties, I believe EPR Properties is a truly unique investment in the REIT sector.

The REIT suffered from the closure of entertainment facilities during the pandemic, but the reopening of the U.S. economy had strong tailwind effects on leisure spending, resulting in a significant AFFO recovery for EPR Properties.

In my opinion, the recovery could continue in 2023. Because the dividend is covered by adjusted funds from operations, the underlying fundamentals are improving, and the stock remains quite cheap based on AFFO, I recommend EPR Properties to passive income investors with higher-than-average risk tolerance.