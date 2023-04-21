LendingClub Q1 Preview: To Get Even Cheaper
Summary
- LendingClub Corporation's Marketplace segment is likely to disappoint investors when the company reports its Q1 results.
- The point here is that until LendingClub's Marketplace segment shows evidence of stability, investors will not move in to put a floor under the stock.
- For most LendingClub Corporation investors, there's a watch-and-see approach right now. And I believe that's the prudent course of action here.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is one of the largest providers of unsecured personal loans. Through its platform, members can access financial products that provide members control over their lending, spending, and savings.
The reason why investors had been compelled towards LendingClub had been expectations that its marketplace model would continue to disrupt incumbents and rapidly scale up.
And while there's every reason why LendingClub should be thriving, unfortunately, the macro environment presently is too restrictive.
Consequently, I believe that LendingClub Corporation Q1 2023 results expected on April 26 post-market are more likely than not to disappoint investors.
Why LendingClub? Why Now?
To assist its members in managing their debt, spending, and savings, LendingClub aims to dominate the market for unsecured personal loans.
LendingClub seeks to increase consumer access to credit while lowering their borrowing costs through a seamless digital experience.
What LendingClub provides is loan origination. That means, LendingClub offer consumers credit and charges consumers interest. And then, LendingClub then seeks to offload those unsecured loans to other investors. That's the idea, at least.
And yet the reality, I argue, is murkier.
Revenue Growth Rates Will Continue to be Unappetizing
If you've followed my work for a while, you'll have read me contend that you are much better to invest alongside the sell side than against the sell side. When the sell-side is steadily lowering their revenue targets for your chosen investment, that nearly always portends problems.
What you see here is that since the start of 2023, analysts have been busy lowering LendingClub's consensus revenues. And sure, for one's ego, it feels awesome to try to bottom-tick an investment -- to buy a stock on the cusp of a massive turnaround. And while that can happen from time to time, it's not a repeatable long-term investment strategy.
It's a speculation. Not that there's anything wrong with speculating, it's just that it's challenging to compound wealth in that manner.
Let's get more concrete.
As you can see above, in Q4 2022, Marketplace revenues were down 28% y/y. That was before all the events related to the banking crisis took place and underwriting standards become meaningfully more restrictive.
Put another way, I argue that even if LendingClub's Q1 2023 results somehow positively impress investors with a strong Net Interest Income, this only further supports the argument that LendingClub is little more than a digital bank. It's not a fintech business.
Loan Retention Will be the Achilles' Heel
What you see above is that Q4 2022 ended with the percentage of loan originations held at 28%. That figure, I argue, will cross higher in Q1 2023 to +30%.
In practical terms, this shows that LendingClub is being left with an increasing proportion of its unsecured loans, as right now, its investment partners simply don't want to carry additional loans, particularly given that some proportion of those loans is now likely to default, given the more challenging macro environment.
The Bottom Line
I believe that there's a high likelihood that LendingClub Corporation's Net Interest Margin ("NIM") could positively impress investors in Q1 2023. But my assertion is that LendingClub's Marketplace business, which is supposedly the crown jewel of the investment thesis, will struggle to impress investors.
In conclusion, just because LendingClub Corporation stock is down significantly in the past several months, does not mean that the stock is undervalued.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)