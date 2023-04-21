dem10

Investment Thesis

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is one of the largest providers of unsecured personal loans. Through its platform, members can access financial products that provide members control over their lending, spending, and savings.

The reason why investors had been compelled towards LendingClub had been expectations that its marketplace model would continue to disrupt incumbents and rapidly scale up.

And while there's every reason why LendingClub should be thriving, unfortunately, the macro environment presently is too restrictive.

Consequently, I believe that LendingClub Corporation Q1 2023 results expected on April 26 post-market are more likely than not to disappoint investors.

Why LendingClub? Why Now?

To assist its members in managing their debt, spending, and savings, LendingClub aims to dominate the market for unsecured personal loans.

LendingClub seeks to increase consumer access to credit while lowering their borrowing costs through a seamless digital experience.

What LendingClub provides is loan origination. That means, LendingClub offer consumers credit and charges consumers interest. And then, LendingClub then seeks to offload those unsecured loans to other investors. That's the idea, at least.

And yet the reality, I argue, is murkier.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Continue to be Unappetizing

If you've followed my work for a while, you'll have read me contend that you are much better to invest alongside the sell side than against the sell side. When the sell-side is steadily lowering their revenue targets for your chosen investment, that nearly always portends problems.

What you see here is that since the start of 2023, analysts have been busy lowering LendingClub's consensus revenues. And sure, for one's ego, it feels awesome to try to bottom-tick an investment -- to buy a stock on the cusp of a massive turnaround. And while that can happen from time to time, it's not a repeatable long-term investment strategy.

It's a speculation. Not that there's anything wrong with speculating, it's just that it's challenging to compound wealth in that manner.

Let's get more concrete.

LC Q4 2022

As you can see above, in Q4 2022, Marketplace revenues were down 28% y/y. That was before all the events related to the banking crisis took place and underwriting standards become meaningfully more restrictive.

Put another way, I argue that even if LendingClub's Q1 2023 results somehow positively impress investors with a strong Net Interest Income, this only further supports the argument that LendingClub is little more than a digital bank. It's not a fintech business.

Loan Retention Will be the Achilles' Heel

The order: Q4 2022, Q3 2022, Q2 2022, Q1 2022, Q4 2021

What you see above is that Q4 2022 ended with the percentage of loan originations held at 28%. That figure, I argue, will cross higher in Q1 2023 to +30%.

In practical terms, this shows that LendingClub is being left with an increasing proportion of its unsecured loans, as right now, its investment partners simply don't want to carry additional loans, particularly given that some proportion of those loans is now likely to default, given the more challenging macro environment.

The Bottom Line

I believe that there's a high likelihood that LendingClub Corporation's Net Interest Margin ("NIM") could positively impress investors in Q1 2023. But my assertion is that LendingClub's Marketplace business, which is supposedly the crown jewel of the investment thesis, will struggle to impress investors.

In conclusion, just because LendingClub Corporation stock is down significantly in the past several months, does not mean that the stock is undervalued.