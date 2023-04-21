Vornado Realty Trust Preferred Series O: A Piece Of The New York Skyline
Summary
- The share price declines in office REITs are tempting to bargain hunters.
- Compelling arguments can be made that the selling is overdone.
- We cannot muster the courage to buy Vornado common, but the preferreds are on our watchlist.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Portfolio Income Solutions. Learn More »
The precipitous share price declines this year, again, in office REITs have not escaped anyone's attention and many believe the bleak outlook for office is driving the whole REIT market lower.
Buying shares simply because they have fallen is an affliction that has plagued investors for centuries. Great resolve must be exercised to avoid temptation and if you are not careful, it is easy to relapse into a regrettable purchase.
On April 18th, Seeking Alpha published an interesting long thesis on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) written by new contributor JPS Capital. The article contrasted VNO shares' steep decline against its strong balance sheet and portfolio of trophy assets. Though possibly too single-mindedly bullish, the argument was compelling enough for me to take a fresh look at Vornado. Our perspectives were not swayed sufficiently to buy the common shares, but we have moved VNO's preferred series up on our watchlist and I have taken a small position in Vornado Realty Trust Series O cumulative redeemable preferred (NYSE:VNO.PO).
Balance Risk by Moving One Step Up in the Capital Stack
The VNO article referenced above described that the common shares are trading well below liquidation value and convincingly defended the claim in describing that VNO's market cap is currently just a fraction of its portfolio's replacement cost. They further supported valuation by citing numerous recent transactions in Class A Manhattan office properties.
A more bearish perspective might argue that lenders have turned more pessimistic on the office sector and that the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have further tightened standards on real estate credit. Market response to SL Green's (SLG) April 19th 1Q earnings report would also indicate that perceptions on NYC office real estate continue to trend darker.
Giving optimistic valuations the benefit of the doubt, however, there may be other, lower-risk avenues to participate in VNO's equity. Just senior to Vornado's common equity are $1.2B liquidation preference in four series of preferred stock. These series each currently trade at significant discounts to par value and offer dividend yields north of 9%.
We applaud Vornado management's fortuitous September 2021 issuance of the Series O 4.45% preferred shares at what looks now to have been the interest rate cycle nadir. They secured $300 million of permanent capital at 200+ basis points lower than any funding available today. That low face coupon (as well as the low 5% coupons of the other three preferreds), coupled with the overarching apprehension surrounding commercial real estate, has VNO.PO trading at less than half of par value. VNO.PO might be the avenue of investment for those of us not brave enough to jump on VNO's common.
In a corporate liquidation, these preferred shares are subordinate to VNO's debt but superior to the common. If VNO assets are liquidated, bondholders and mortgage debt would be paid first, followed by $25 liquidation preference to preferred shareholders, and VNO common stockholders would receive whatever is left. That is the long (unlikely) view.
In the interim, purchase of VNO.PO produces a dividend income yield of 9.80%, which is in parity with the common's recently reduced 9.78% yield. The preferred coupon cannot be reduced, and the dividend is cumulative. If the preferred is redeemed (also unlikely) it would deliver more than 120% capital upside to par.
A More Cautious Indulgence
I grew up in small midwestern towns, so my experiences of New York have probably been more exciting than those of the average city dweller. New York's economy has been a bellwether for the rest of America, so we all root for New York.
If I can take some equity ownership in properties like 220 Central Park South at less than 50 cents on the dollar, I will root even harder. I am a little long VNO.PO. If Manhattan does not fall apart, I will get a little longer.
For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:
- Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
- Continuous market commentary
- Data sets on every REIT
You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.
We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNO.PO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)