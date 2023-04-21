Pgiam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The precipitous share price declines this year, again, in office REITs have not escaped anyone's attention and many believe the bleak outlook for office is driving the whole REIT market lower.

Buying shares simply because they have fallen is an affliction that has plagued investors for centuries. Great resolve must be exercised to avoid temptation and if you are not careful, it is easy to relapse into a regrettable purchase.

On April 18th, Seeking Alpha published an interesting long thesis on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) written by new contributor JPS Capital. The article contrasted VNO shares' steep decline against its strong balance sheet and portfolio of trophy assets. Though possibly too single-mindedly bullish, the argument was compelling enough for me to take a fresh look at Vornado. Our perspectives were not swayed sufficiently to buy the common shares, but we have moved VNO's preferred series up on our watchlist and I have taken a small position in Vornado Realty Trust Series O cumulative redeemable preferred (NYSE:VNO.PO).

Balance Risk by Moving One Step Up in the Capital Stack

The VNO article referenced above described that the common shares are trading well below liquidation value and convincingly defended the claim in describing that VNO's market cap is currently just a fraction of its portfolio's replacement cost. They further supported valuation by citing numerous recent transactions in Class A Manhattan office properties.

A more bearish perspective might argue that lenders have turned more pessimistic on the office sector and that the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have further tightened standards on real estate credit. Market response to SL Green's (SLG) April 19th 1Q earnings report would also indicate that perceptions on NYC office real estate continue to trend darker.

Giving optimistic valuations the benefit of the doubt, however, there may be other, lower-risk avenues to participate in VNO's equity. Just senior to Vornado's common equity are $1.2B liquidation preference in four series of preferred stock. These series each currently trade at significant discounts to par value and offer dividend yields north of 9%.

We applaud Vornado management's fortuitous September 2021 issuance of the Series O 4.45% preferred shares at what looks now to have been the interest rate cycle nadir. They secured $300 million of permanent capital at 200+ basis points lower than any funding available today. That low face coupon (as well as the low 5% coupons of the other three preferreds), coupled with the overarching apprehension surrounding commercial real estate, has VNO.PO trading at less than half of par value. VNO.PO might be the avenue of investment for those of us not brave enough to jump on VNO's common.

In a corporate liquidation, these preferred shares are subordinate to VNO's debt but superior to the common. If VNO assets are liquidated, bondholders and mortgage debt would be paid first, followed by $25 liquidation preference to preferred shareholders, and VNO common stockholders would receive whatever is left. That is the long (unlikely) view.

In the interim, purchase of VNO.PO produces a dividend income yield of 9.80%, which is in parity with the common's recently reduced 9.78% yield. The preferred coupon cannot be reduced, and the dividend is cumulative. If the preferred is redeemed (also unlikely) it would deliver more than 120% capital upside to par.

A More Cautious Indulgence

I grew up in small midwestern towns, so my experiences of New York have probably been more exciting than those of the average city dweller. New York's economy has been a bellwether for the rest of America, so we all root for New York.

VNO

If I can take some equity ownership in properties like 220 Central Park South at less than 50 cents on the dollar, I will root even harder. I am a little long VNO.PO. If Manhattan does not fall apart, I will get a little longer.