Spero Therapeutics: Massive Partnership Deal Still Not Properly Valued By The Market

Apr. 21, 2023 4:46 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)GSK
Frugal Norwegian profile picture
Frugal Norwegian
356 Followers

Summary

  • The market is discounting the lucrative $600M partnership with GSK.
  • Multiple pipeline catalysts will occur in 2023 with Phase 3 readout anticipated in early 2024.
  • Market cap is only $90M and they have 109M in cash & cash equivalents.
  • Share price is near an all-time low and we believe should appreciate throughout 2023 as it approaches the pivotal Phase 3 readout in 1H 2024.

Businessperson shaking hand with digital partner over futuristic background.

jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) sits in the sweet spot of late stage biotechs when considering an investment. They have more cash than current market cap, lead drug about to enter a pivotal Phase 3 trial, target market

5-year price chart

5-year price chart (TradingView)

18 month price chart

18 month price chart (TradingView)

SPRO Pipeline and Partnerships

SPRO Pipeline and Partnerships (Company Presentation)

Tebipenem Phase 3 Results

Tebipenem Phase 3 Results (Company Presentation)

SPR720 Lung CFU Reductions vs. Control

SPR720 Lung CFU Reductions vs. Control (Company Presentation)

TAM for cUTIs

TAM for cUTIs (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

Frugal Norwegian profile picture
Frugal Norwegian
356 Followers
I am an avid reader of anything Warren Buffett and attend his annual shareholder meetings occasionally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.